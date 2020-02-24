Suzanne Marie Baughan, 46, passed away on February 18, 2020. Suzanne leaves behind to cherish her memory the light of her life, Mason Baughan; her parents Terri and Gary Solom; her sister Tracy Novosel and her husband TJ; her nephew Jack; her niece Madeline; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Suzanne had a passion for teaching and was a Special Education Teacher at Nokesville Elementary School. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her son Mason, who was her entire world. Suzanne enjoyed the beach, skiing, laughing, sunshine, decorating, traveling, and teaching. She had a special passion for working out. Suzanne will be remembered for her kind heart, warm smile, and beautiful personality.
A funeral mass for Suzanne was held on Monday, February 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was laid to rest at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Suzanne's name to Operation Underground Railroad (www.ourrescue.org), a cause that she was passionate about.
