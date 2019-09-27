Suzel Leialoha Panee Ho, 82, passed peacefully at her home in Napa, California, with her family by her side on September 17, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and mentor.
Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on October 7, 1936, to Eli Douglas and Aileen Emma Panee, she was one of five siblings, and grew up at Schofield Barracks. A Kamehameha Schools 1954 graduate, she married Amona K. (Bud) Ho, an Army officer. Together, they raised three children.
As an Army wife, she resided in California, twice in Germany, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and twice in Hawaii. Upon Bud’s retirement from the Army, the family moved to Southern California for nine years and relocated to Napa, California, in 1982. From 2000 to 2005, Suzel and her husband lived in Prince William County, Virginia, “nannying” their two grandchildren. For the past 19 years, they spent their summers in Prince William with their daughter’s family.
Suzel is survived by her husband Amona, sons Eugene and Kenneth, daughter Patricia, grandchildren Kelsey and Keegan, brother Eli, sister Aileen, and numerous nephews and nieces.
A memorial service is planned for 2 pm, December 14, at the Bishop Memorial Chapel of the Kamehameha Schools. To honor Suzel’s memory, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society; to the Amona and Suzel Ho STEM Leader Scholarship, Ke Ali’i Pauahi Foundation, 567 S. King Street, Suite 160, Honolulu, HI 96813; or to one’s choice.
