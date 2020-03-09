Uli Maeyer, 80, Major Ret., German ArmyUli Maeyer, 80, passed away on February 8, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
He was born on April 10, 1939 in Karlsruhe, Germany to Ernst and Helma (Balzer) Maeyer. Mr. Maeyer, retired as a Major in the German Army. He was a farmer, teacher and coach.
Survivors include his son, Jonathan T. (Jenine) Maeyer of Haddonfield, NJ and two daughters, Nicole (Dave) Stefanski of Golden, CO and Heidemarie Maeyer of Virginia Beach, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernst Maeyer and Helma Maeyer.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Athletic Department of the Rappahannock County High School.
The Maeyer family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services. Cremation will take place at PCS.To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.