Virginia “Ginny” Louise Barker passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Bethesda Southgate Hospice in St Louis, MO. She was 82 years old. She was born on December 11th, 1937 in Newburyport, MA.
Her greatest passion was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved them dearly and bragged of them often. She loved to paint, was an avid baseball fan, and is best known for her daily dose of ice cream. Not one to sit still, she traveled extensively all around the world. She worked as a travel agent for years while living in Virginia.
She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Winslow Barker on November 24, 1955, in Newburyport, MA. Married 64 years, “Dick and Ginny” made an impact on everyone they met and gained hundreds of friends while living in MS, MA, VA, KY, MO, WI, NV, FL and NH.
She was preceded in death by her parents Merlin G. Smith and Marian L. (Arey) Smith of Laconia, NH.
She was the loving wife of Richard Barker of St. Louis, MO; the beloved sister of Marilynn and (Tim) Fowler of Laconia, NH; and was the loving mother of four children, Linda and (James) Fallert of St. Louis, MO; David and (Jackie) Barker of Southport, NC; Steven and (Carla) Barker of Bel Air, MD; and Robert and (Leslie) Barker of Fredericksburg, VA. She is also survived by her 12 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.
A celebration of Virginia’s life with family and friends will be held this Spring in St. Louis. Condolences can be sent to Richard Barker via Linda Fallert at 3507 Burgundy Way Dr, Saint Louis, MO, 63129-2373
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.