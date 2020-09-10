Vito Pappano, age 85, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home in Hamilton, VA surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife Patricia (West) Pappano and their four children, his brother, twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.
A Mass will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Saint Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, VA.
Condolences may be made at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.
