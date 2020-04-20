Walter Carl Montross died Sunday, April 12, 2020, age 66, in Heathsville, VA.
Beloved husband of Linda and father of Tracy (Jesse Muñoz) of Charlotte, NC and Geoff (Julie) of Alexandria, VA.; brother to Stewart and David; grandfather to Josephine Grace Montross and Jackson Boone Muñoz.
Retired and highly respected golf course superintendent, and former U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla Commander. Celebrations of life will be planned for a later date.
