WILBUR R. “BILL” DEZERNE
JANUARY 22, 1921 – AUGUST 1, 2020
Wilbur R. “Bill” DeZerne passed away on August 1, 2020 at the age of 99. His beloved wife of 78 years, Lucy DeZerne, followed him on August 4, 2020. She was 97. Both were long-time residents of Fairfax County, but spent 27 years of their retirement as residents of Manassas, VA.
Bill was born in Albuquerque, NM on January 22, 1921. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran who served in 3 theaters of war—American, European, and Asiatic-Pacific—from 1943–1946. He was also an accomplished baseball pitcher in triple A with the New York Giants farm team. Although the war cut short his dream of a professional baseball career, President Roosevelt had directed that the military organize baseball teams for the troops’ entertainment. Along with duties as a S/Sgt Tech 3 ordinance and armored vehicle specialist, Bill distinguished himself as a popular pitcher on several of these teams in both Europe and the Philippines. After returning from service, Bill graduated from Ben Franklin University (now George Washington University) achieving both Bachelor and Master degrees in accounting and began his career as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Upon joining the Federal Government he quickly advanced to the position of Director, Office of Audits, U.S. Treasury Department, with responsibility for nine agencies that included Secret Service, Coast Guard, U.S. Customs, Comptroller of the Currency, and others. He also spearheaded an international team that advised Middle Eastern countries, mostly Saudia Arabia, on implementation of financial management systems. He holds several certificates of professional achievements including the Treasury Department Exceptional Service Award and charter member status in the Senior Executive Service of the United States. His professional and personal memberships include the American Institute of CPAs and the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants. He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Bill was laid to rest at the Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA on August 12 after a private graveside service. Bill leaves behind two daughters, Sandra L. Fostek and Evelyn D. Barrett, their husbands, Jim Fostek and Larry Barrett, three grandchildren—Mark Fostek, Curtis Barrett and Allison Barrett Deutsch—and one great grandchild, Amy Deutsch.
In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
