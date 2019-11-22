William “Bill” Edward Fischer
August 14, 1974 – November 14, 2019
William Edward Fischer passed peacefully on November 14th, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Bill, as everyone called him, battled cancer with unwavering courage and fierce determination for almost three years before finally succumbing to the disease. He was closely surrounded by family and friends during his last two weeks, and he left us with many memories to cherish. Bill was 45 years old.
Born on August 14, 1974, in Fort Lauderdale, FL, to parents Carl and Helen Fischer (McCormack), Bill grew up in Boca Raton, FL, before attending Villanova University for college. Bill earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering and captured the admiration of his professors and peers with his exceptional abilities, determination, and ingenuity.
In 1996, Bill started his professional career as a computer programmer and data analyst. Through the years, Bill continued to impress as an independent technology consultant. Most recently, he led a dynamic group of Security Engineers, Audit, Compliance, and Policy SMEs in orchestrating systems and programs that enable the leading cyber-security solutions for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
A dashing man, Bill’s infectious smile lit up every room and helped him secure the lead role in an off-Broadway musical in New York, where he studied acting during a two-year professional sabbatical.
Bill saw things that others did not. He recognized the potential in a dilapidated three-story brake shop in Washington’s Logan Circle, and carefully restored it to a prime, mixed-use space. The National Trust for Historic Preservation devoted a full spread in Preservation magazine on Bill and his husband, Drew Mitchell, in recognition of this achievement.
Bill was then inspired to undertake an even more ambitious restoration project, historic Avon Hall in the Town of Washington, where he could apply his firm belief in environmental stewardship through geothermal and solar energy sources. Bill cherished long drives out on country roads with Drew and their rescue mutt, Mia, in his beloved black Tesla. This neatly combined his passions for technology, green energy, and Rappahannock’s magnificent scenery.
As the youngest of twelve children, Bill learned early how to serve, versus be served. His selfless nature kept him actively engaged in various clubs and community organizations throughout his life. When Bill learned of Avon Hall’s long history as a community hub, he jumped at the opportunity to rekindle similar events for his new Rappahannock neighbors and friends. With the help of many others, he and Drew began hosting the annual Independence Day concert conducted by the internationally renowned Col. John Bourgeois.
Bill’s deep commitment and love for Rappahannock were palpable, and his passion and generosity will live on through Avon Hall serving as a philanthropic and social gathering place for our community.
Bill led a happy, fulfilled, and inspiring life during his short but concentrated time with us. He is survived by his husband, Drew Mitchell; his mother, Helen Fischer; his three sisters, Kate Stinson (Leo), Mary Fischer, and Maggie Polisano (Lou); his eight brothers, Carl (Vicky), Kevin (Barbara), Jim (Paula), John (Tess), Greg (Kim), Jeff, Tom (Jen) and Matt; as well as numerous Fischer and McCormack cousins, all of whom adored him.
A celebration of life will be held this Spring on the grounds of Avon Hall.
