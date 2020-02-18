William “Bill” Gore Johnson, 70, passed away suddenly at his home on Red Oak Mountain on February 6, 2020. Bill’s family has lived on the Red Oak since the early 1700’s. Born May 20, 1949 in Norfolk, Va., he was the son of the late William Bryan “WB” Johnson and Doris (Sharp). He was predeceased by his sister Leslie Unger.
Bill was known and loved by many in Rappahannock County. He was always a welcoming face to visitors on his beloved Red Oak Mountain and will be sorely missed by his neighbors and many friends. He attended Rappahannock County High School and Germanna Community College. Bill had several different careers; the most prominent one was classical French chef. He trained under the famous French chef Maurice Thullier in Aspen, CO. He owned his own restaurant in Rifle, Colorado. He also worked as a chef in Islamorada, Florida and most recently at The Inn at Little Washington. Bill was also a licensed boat captain and fishing guide on Lake Powell in Arizona and National Park visitor guide at Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado
Bill had many interests including a great love of nature and the outdoors. He was an avid gardener, hunter, fisherman, golfer and an excellent artist.
He is survived by daughter, Kori McGillen, her husband Derek and grandchildren Daxten and Dekker- Lee of Park City, Montana, by a brother Bryan Johnson and his wife Janice of Paragould, Arkansas; and his former spouse, Lisa Johnson.
A celebration of life and internment will be held May 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm on top of Red Oak Mountain.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection at P.O. Box 94, Washington, VA. 22747 or the Piedmont Environmental Council, 45 Horner St., Warrenton, VA., 20186.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.