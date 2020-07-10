William “Bill” Joseph Douglas, 82 of Dale City passed away at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He is survived by his three children, Mark Douglas, Vicki Young (Tommy) and Brian Douglas (Dani); brother, Wayne Douglas; and seven grandchildren, Kyle, Christian, Collin, Nicole, Morgan, Shelby, Ann-Marie and one great-grandson; Hazel. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Judy Douglas, his parents, John & Marie Douglas, and brother, Jack Douglas.
Bill proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the submarine “USS GRAMPUS” SS-523. All services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
