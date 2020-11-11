William Bill Roland Welch Jr.
January 5, 1948 - October 5, 2020
With very deep sorrow the family of William “Bill” Roland Welch Jr., 72 of Flint Hill, Virginia announces his passing in the early morning hours at Warren Memorial Hospital on October 5, 2020.
Bill was the second child born January 5, 1948 in Warren Memorial Hospital to the late William Roland Welch Sr. and the late Arland Courtland Fincham Welch of Flint Hill, Virginia where the family raised their children on their farm.
Bill graduated from Rappahannock County High School in 1966 and graduated from Monroe Business College in Middleburg, Virginia in 1968 and received his associates degree. Bill was in the National Guards from March 1969 to November 1974. Bill was a store manager for A&P and Food Lion for 20 years. Bill chose a sec- ond career as a plumber for many years until he was disabled in 1992. After a long recovery from various surgeries Bill became heavily involved in various churches over the years. Later in life he found his way back to the Flint Hill Fire and Rescue Company 4. Unfortunately, after many years of service he had to leave due to a series of strokes and a heart attack.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Joanne Elizabeth Welch, a son Wil- liam “Billy” Roland Welch III, a daughter Arland Christine Elizabeth Dinatali and her husband Dustin James Dinatali, their children Emery Robin Dinatali and Sul- livan James Dinatali and Nicholas De Lioncourt and his wife Noelle De Lioncourt.
Bill is also survived by two brothers, Wendell Dale Welch and Roger Allen Welch, his wife Geneva, their son Ryan Welch, his wife Suzanne, their two children Karys and Rowan and their daughter, Courtney Welch Harrington her son Parker Harrington.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bills name to any of our local fire and rescue companies as I think almost all of them answered the 911 call or to Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville, Va.
Arrangements were handled for us by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Bill was cremated as he wanted and the family decided not to hold any services. There will never be another like William Roland Welch, Jr. the love of my life and our children and grandchildren.
