Winifred “Winnie” Perkins Butler, 75, of Boston passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Novant Health UVA Health Systems Culpeper Medical Center.
She was born January 8, 1945 in Alexandria, VA to Patricia Garland Newman and the late Homer Osborne Perkins. Winnie was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Winnie was special, she was kind and caring.
She loved Christmas and all holidays that allowed her to be with family. We all loved Winnie, but no one loved her as much as her mother.
Winnie is survived by her mother, four children; Mark Reeve Butler (Laura), Jason Barnett Butler, Sr. (Cynthea), Jonathan Weaver Butler, and Patricia Drew Turgeon (Bradley), siblings; William G. Perkins (Mariann Smith), James P. Knieff (Lori Carle), and Danell S. DeRocher (Randy), grandchildren; Grace Michelle, Wyatt Reeve, Shaylee Nicole, Jason Barnett, Jr., Chloe Winifred, Johnathan Michael Leston, Nicole Ann, Brooklyn Paige, Madison Elizabeth, and Gabriella Faith, and two great grandchildren; Logan Joseph and Brayden Michael. Additional survivors include sisters- inlaw, Linda B. Butler, Patricia B. Butler, and Jean Butler Gibbs; brothers in-law, George Richard (Yvonne) and Maurice Lee Butler; special cousin, Patricia “Patti” Baum, her husband, Brian, and their son, Trevor Baum; special nieces, Roseann Perkins and Michelle Knieff, special nephew, Daniel Perkins. She is also survived by countless nieces, nephews, and additional family and friends. In addition to her father, Winnie is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Markwood Butler; brother, Joe Kelly; brothers- in-law, Samuel Wayne Butler, Paul Frederick Butler, Sr., William Bill Gibbs, and Buddy Thornhill; and sister- in- law, Jane Butler Thornhill.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6- 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter the building.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Steve Harrelson officiating. The family would like to invite those who are unable to attend in person to join the service via livestream at https://www.oneroomstreaming. com/view/authorise.php?k=160106486678529. Inurnment will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Ave., Culpeper, VA 22701.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Winnie’s name to Hope for Appa- lachia at http://hfavateam.com/. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family. Winifred “Winnie” Perkins Butler.
