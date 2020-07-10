Yolande Johnson (95), born in the British West Indies and a long-time resident of Vienna, VA, passed away on Sunday, 5 July 2020 at Oakmont Senior Care Center in Roseville, CA.
Yolande was a veteran of WWII, where she served in administration for the British Auxiliary Territorial Services. While stationed in the District of Columbia, she met her husband, Leonard W Johnson and later became a US citizen. She was the mother of five children, and despite her busy homemaking skills, she was a founding member of Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) and Vienna Woods Swim Club (VWSC). She also found time to serve on the Altar & Rosary Society at OLGC and was awarded as a top volunteer at Wolf Trap for her 25 years of service.
Yolande loved music and theater: a member of both the National Cathedral and OLGC choir, she also frequently sang the US National Anthem at her children’s swim meets at VWSC. Her hobbies were gardening, floral arranging, hosting dinner parties, playing the piano and travel, and she considered herself blessed for the many places in the world she was able to visit. She was most content when she had family by her side and a view of the ocean.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her beloved husband, her oldest son Rollin and granddaughter, Pamela predeceased her. She is survived by four children (Gordon (Brenda), Marie (Allen), Paul (Laura) and Brian (Catherine)). She is also survived by twelve Grandchildren (Rogena Lao, Leonard, Eric and Brittany Johnson; Vanessa Farnsworth and Geoffrey Johnson; Lana Hamilton and Julia Anderson; Nick and Joe Johnson, Natalie Sawyer; Charles Johnson, plus 20 great grandchildren.
A liturgy of Christian burial will be held at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper, VA at 10:00 AM on 17 July 2020 and will be followed by internment at her husband’s side shortly after at the National VA Cemetery Culpepper, VA. Please view and sign guest book at clore-english.com.
