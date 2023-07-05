On the right track: Virginia Scenic Railway is a popular day trip

Ask 86-year-old Jimmy Baird of Bealeton when he fell in love with trains, and you may not get a straight answer.
“I can’t remember when I wasn’t.” As director of the Piedmont Railroader, a Warrenton-based group of railroad enthusiasts, Baird loves to talk about railroads big and small. He has operated a scenic railroad that carries tourists on twice-weekly excursions through farmland outside Frederick, Md. with his son for the past 32 years.
“Scenic trains are good for the local economy,” he said. “Tourists stay in local hotels. They buy things in local shops…and eat at local restaurants.”
So he was delighted to hear last August about the opening of the state’s newest scenic railroad, the Virginia Scenic Railway, which operates from the Staunton Amtrak station. “It’s absolutely wonderful, the best thing that could happen, that we have one close by.”
The Engineer
Down in Staunton, Steve Powell, president of the 275-mile Buckingham Branch Railroad, a southern Virginia freight line based in Dillwyn, is living his dream.
Not terribly thrilled with the model trains his dad built for him as a child, he preferred to accompany him to work – at CSX. “I got to ride up front with the engineer. It was a whole different world.”
Now, with a Virginia Tech degree in mechanical engineering, Powell says he has “real trains to play with.” In addition to Buckingham Branch, Powell is also the entrepreneur behind the Virginia Scenic Railway.
Laying the Track
Powell’s goal was to combine the thrill of a train ride with breathtaking scenery of the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains and an upscale dining experience, all in a cozy, nostalgic railway passenger car departing from the mid-19th century station.
“It all goes back to the view,” he said. “When you’re on a train, you go over bridges. You go through tunnels. Sometimes you have to go on a siding and wait for another train to pass you, and that train comes so close you can’t believe the trains aren’t touching. You get to appreciate the incredible engineering that has gone into building the railroad.”
It took two years to restore a 1940 Budd Company stainless steel 34-seat dining car with cherry and maple wood trim. He found a General Motors GP38 Norfolk Southern diesel locomotive to pull the car.
The passenger cars have been retrofitted and modernized with 21st-century conveniences like ultra-comfortable seats, modern restrooms and Wi-Fi.
Above all else, Powell did not want anyone on the three-hour trip to be bored. The staff is trained to tell stories about the railroad, the towns and the history.
And there would be no pokey train rides on Powell’s watch. After riding other scenic trains for comparison, he said, “They went too slow! … Ten miles, 15 miles an hour is boring. Any train on my line would have to go at least 25 mph.”
Visitors can choose from a menu offering sandwiches, salads, and soups as well as three classic desserts and non-alcoholic beverages.
All Aboard
Nearly every ticket for the Virginia Scenic Railway sells out two months in advance, with many repeat riders.
The railway does two different excursions, with the train passing so close to cliffs and rock cuts that you could almost touch them. The westbound Goshen excursion is the more restful, showing off the rural splendor of the Shenandoah Valley. The eastbound trip to Ivy swoops through the Little Rock Tunnel and the nearly-mile-long Blue Ridge Tunnel built by Claudius Crozet.
A recent rider, Linda Trainum of Waynesboro, said she and her husband rode an excursion for their anniversary.
“We were blown away by the experience,” she added. “Everything was spotless and shiny, the service was excellent, the food was delicious, and the scenery was gorgeous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.