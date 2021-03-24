More than one in every four Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as the number of new cases of the virus remain relatively flat statewide and down slightly in Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard showed Wednesday that 2.14 million Virginians have received at least one dose of a vaccine, representing 25.1% of the state's population of about 8.5 million. Because vaccines are not yet approved for children under age 16, the percentage of adults who have received at least one dose is significantly higher.

In addition, the state's numbers do not include residents who may have received vaccines through the federal government, such as military service members and retirees and some federal government employees.

About 13.7% of the state's residents have been fully vaccinated, either with two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state is currently averaging just above Gov. Ralph Northam's goal of 50,000 vaccine doses a day.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases has stabilized statewide after falling dramatically from a mid-January peak and then ticking up slightly last week. The health department reported 1,470 new cases on Wednesday, and the state's seven-day average of new cases is 1,462.3 per day.

In Northern Virginia, 331 new cases were reported Wednesday, and the region's seven-day average fell slightly to 393.1 per day.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Wednesday that 973 patients were being treated for the virus in the state's hospitals. That's the lowest level since Oct. 20. In Northern Virginia, however, 230 patients were hospitalized, up from 195 as of Saturday, which was the fewest since Oct. 5.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in the state's licensed nursing homes continues to fall and is down to 145 as of Wednesday, the lowest level since the data began to be reported late last spring.

A comprehensive review of deaths attributed to COVID-19 that began late last week continues to result in minor adjustments to numbers statewide and in Northern Virginia, according to the health department. On Wednesday, just six net new deaths were reported statewide, with one net new death in Northern Virginia.

Average diagnostic test rates have moved in a narrow range over the past couple of weeks.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 331 new cases, 1 net new deaths.

Statewide: 1,470 new cases, 6 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 19,331 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 167,098 cases, 2,220 deaths

Statewide: 608,704 cases, 10,143 deaths

Statewide Testing: 6.36 million PCR diagnostic tests (8.21 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 47 (including nine in Fairfax, seven in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 973 (down from from 1,035 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 219 (down from 225 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 49,850

Nursing Home Patients: 145 (down from 160 the previous day and fewest ever)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

