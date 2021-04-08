Even as more than one-third of Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain stubbornly high across the state and Northern Virginia.

In fact, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Thursday that 1,111 patients are hospitalized statewide for treatment of the virus. That's the most since March 13, and up 14% from the level just two weeks ago. It's still well below the peak of 3,209 patients in mid-January, however.

In Northern Virginia, 270 patients were hospitalized Thursday, up from a low of 195 on March 20 and the most since early March.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that Virginia's seven-day average of new cases is back above 1,400 to 1,468.9. That's up 5.9% in the past two weeks and 7.4% in the past month.

In Northern Virginia, the seven-day average of new cases stands at 415.7. It was as low as 318.4 on March 13. Since then, the average has trended in a range of between about 390 and 440 per day.

The health department has reported 107 new deaths statewide related to COVID-19 over the past four days. Of those, Northern Virginia has reported 16 new deaths in total -- eight in Fairfax County, four in Prince William County, three in Arlington County, two in Loudoun County, and one in Alexandria.

While the percentage of positive diagnostic test results has stabilized over the past week, the Prince William Health District's rate is approaching 10%, a level above which experts believe not all cases of the virus are being captured.

The state health department reported a new case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, in the Fairfax health district this week. That brings to 10 the number of such cases in that district, with 52 overall statewide since the pandemic began. The syndrome is believed to be related to the COVID-19 virus but has not resulted in any deaths in Virginia.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard showed Thursday that almost 2.91 million Virginians have received at least one dose of a vaccine, representing over 34% of the state's population of about 8.5 million. Because vaccines are not yet approved for children under age 16, the percentage of adults who have received at least one dose is significantly higher.

In addition, the health department reports that another 237,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Virginia by the federal government. These numbers were previously not included in Virginia reports and include doses administered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Defense.

About 19.2% of the state's residents have been fully vaccinated, either with two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state is currently averaging over 77,000 doses of vaccines per day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Thursday)

Northern Virginia: 601 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,928 new cases, 21 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 27,024 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 173,542 cases, 2,258 deaths

Statewide: 631,083 cases, 10,436 deaths

Statewide Testing: 6.64 million PCR diagnostic tests (8.63 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 52 (including 10 in Fairfax, seven in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,111 (up from 1,088 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 244 (down from 249 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 52,161

Nursing Home Patients: 131 (down from 132 the previous day and the fewest to date)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.