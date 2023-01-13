There have been bazaars and markets as long as there have been people. No matter the time or the place – ancient Babylonia, 14th-century Tenochtitlan, Paris during the French Revolution, or any number of malls across the United States – if you want to know a people, go to where they shop.
This point was driven home recently when two aspects of my life intersected a week before Christmas: being the parent of teenagers and having knee surgery. The first meant I had a house full of kids who wanted to go shopping, and the second meant that I could not keep up with them. That’s how I found myself sitting on a bench at the mall with the people of Prince William County hustling and bustling by.
Perhaps last-minute shoppers are not a scientific sampling of our community, but from my stakeout, it did seem to provide a good cross-section of society. Burl Ives crooned about Silver Bells over the speakers while a man, speaking to someone on the phone in Urdu, strolled by with several gift bags swinging from his hand.
Above the din, a woman, not the only mother trying to wrangle her kids, could be heard calling, “Matteo! Ven aquí ahora.” A trio of women, presumably three generations, were finishing their last-minute shopping. The youngest pushed the oldest in a wheelchair as the white-haired matriarch snacked on an ice cream cone, and her daughter carried their bags.
So much focus has been on what divides us that it was exhilarating to watch the banality of people living the counter-narrative: gangs of teenagers laughing together, smartly dressed women squeezing in a shopping excursion, couples swinging arms in perfect synchronicity hoping that the other will reach out and hold their hand, and kiosk hawkers calling out to passersby. There was comfort in the prosaic mundanity.
Looming ahead is a busy election year as the Virginia Senate, House of Delegates, Soil and Water Conservation directors, clerk of court, commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff, Board of County Supervisors, and School Board will all be up for election. Due to the 2020 Census, district lines have changed, and voters may be unfamiliar with the people asking for their votes.
No one knows how the elections will shake out, but the established pattern is that things will get nasty. No matter the issue, be it crime, teacher pay or land preservation, the proposed solution will be to blame someone else. The message will be that it is either the incompetence of the incumbent or the fault of an advocacy group – and the universal solution proposed will be “Vote for me!”
When unity is discussed, it is usually in terms of unifying one group against another. With our winner-takes-all mentality, it is a rare candidate who talks about trying to unify disparate groups to work toward mutual understanding and compromise. That type of discussion takes time and willing participants, making it the antithesis of sound-bite messaging and tribal politics. It’s nearly impossible to fit a nuanced argument on a postcard or discuss the complexity of a policy during a 30-second commercial. Therefore, volume tends to eclipse substance.
This year, the most productive question that could be asked of any of the dozens of candidates running for office is, “What is your plan for bringing together people who disagree with each other?”
That is very different from asking, “How are you going to get everyone what they want?” Having a plan to get people to talk to each other, to commit to finding areas of compromise, and to work for mutual understanding without trying to outflank the other side would be the best first step toward solving the myriad of issues facing our community.
Sitting on that bench during the last weeks of 2022, I saw everything we need to make Prince William a great place to live, work and raise a family: its people. Now we just need to find leaders who can bring those people together for a common cause. The 2023 campaigns will either reveal authentic, unifying leadership or will be the usual parade of divisive pretenders peddling discordant stagnation.
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
