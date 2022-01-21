I bought my first laptop in 1997 and my first digital camera in 1999 and joined Facebook in 2007. Over the years I started an AOL blog, several Google blogs and a Network Solutions website. I also joined Twitter, Instagram and several other social media outlets. Little did I know that I was transitioning from an analog record of my life to a digital one.
I realized this when I collected five boxes of my 35mm photographs, negatives and slides going back to 1960. That was when I bought my first film camera and started documenting my life in pictures. I imagine someone going through these pictures will assume I died when the pictures stopped in 1999.
As I sorted through the boxes, I wondered what would become of my digital world. My pictures, columns, digital journal and much else is stored in Apple’s iCloud. I discovered Apple has also pondered the future of my digital life and recently implemented a process to pass on your iCloud by appointing a legacy contact. Apple also has a process for deleting your iCloud account.
Facebook has also considered this issue. It lets you appoint a legacy contact to memorialize and look after your account. Facebook also has a process to delete your account. Since I don’t really care about Twitter I’ll just let that go.
Nothing is safe on the web. I had a business and technology blog on AOL for years. In 2008, AOL abruptly decided to discontinue supporting blogs to reduce costs and announced we had 30 days to save our work. I lost many years of content and suspect other platforms providing free blogs might eventually make the same decision. The content of my eight blogs on Google may someday join my AOL content in the ether.
I recently started using my favorite fountain pen, a Parker Big Red, and a Moleskine journal to record my life on ink and paper. That’s very satisfying. I also bought a used analog film camera on eBay, a Kodak Pony, and ordered a bunch of black-and-white film. The Kodak Pony was my first “serious” camera.
Digital cameras let you take as many pictures as you want of a subject. You can pick the best one later. Film cameras are a different experience. You have 36 chances to get a picture right. My pen and journal has no cut, paste or delete option. Analog tools make you think.
Those born into the digital age probability have no analog record of their life. Maybe that’s OK. Just as we all die, their digital legacy will also slowly decay until it is no more.
This is my 150th column for insideNoVa. That’s around six years of writing about things that caught my attention. At around 600 words per column, that’s about 90,000 words. Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises” has around 68,000. While I know the comparison is a stretch, I like to think of my columns as my “novel.”
Some of my past columns have been popular, others hated, and a few perhaps not my best work. “Snakes must have sucked your brains out” remains my favorite comment. That’s passion about something I have written.
There are still a few more columns left to write. My columns in all of their forms may be my best shot at preserving a pretty broad snapshot of my digital life. I’ll let those interested enough to stumble across my columns in the future draw their own conclusions. After I’m gone, look me up once in a while.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at www.alborn.net and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.