Virginia is a “Dillon Rule” state. This means localities can only wield powers explicitly authorized to them by the state.
The political dynamic in America has changed quite a bit in recent decades. The two parties that dominate American politics have redefined the things that make them different, resulting in a more polarized public policy environment. Compromise isn’t as common as it once was. In Virginia, the Dillon Rule makes elections “winner take all” and results in “one size fits all” public policy for the 133 very different counties and cities within its borders.
The results of the Nov. 2 election clearly demonstrate there are really two Virginias. Rural and urban politics, philosophy, beliefs and preferences divide us. That’s OK as long as those who govern the commonwealth, those elected to represent all of us, recognize those differences.
There is no “right” or “wrong” here. Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative, evangelical or secular are just different flavors of our society. The Constitution was written to protect those differences and defend all of those different flavors as long as they don’t hurt other people or take their stuff. That is the essence of a free and civil society.
In today’s polarized society, however, both political parties have extreme elements who believe their particular flavor should be imposed on all of us, using public policy as their tool. After eight years of Democratic control of the executive branch, and its takeover of both houses of the Virginia legislature, rural Virginia decided “enough” and elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as our next governor. Governors seldom assume office with a statewide mandate. They run on issues that appeal to their base and the moderate independents who actually decide who wins.
John Lydgate said it best: “You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time.”
The Dillon Rule gives the governor and the legislature power to impose policies that please the base that elected them at the expense of those who voted otherwise. It’s time to reform this “one size fits all” approach to government, do away with the Dillon Rule and establish home rule for Virginia’s very diverse localities.
Virginians generally have a history of tolerating whoever wins until the next election, realizing that incumbents must please enough of the electorate to maintain power when the next election rolls around. But that patience appears to be in short supply these days.
One size does not fit all. In today’s polarized political environment, it is time to move governance closer to the communities it serves. This allows those who govern to reflect the will of those who elected them while being ever conscious of the compromises necessary because of those who didn’t. “Those who didn’t” usually represent almost half of the community they serve.
Prince William County should partner with Fairfax and Loudoun counties and other urban areas to lobby the legislature to move governance where it belongs, closer to the governed, by implementing home rule. Some of the state’s more rural counties might sign on, recognizing that victory is fleeting. It would be their best defense against the next power shift in Virginia.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at www.alborn.net and LinkedIn.
