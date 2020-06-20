As an 8-year-old, something as big as moving to a new country to start a new life, let alone without your parents there to guide you through it, is tough.
Putting family first made it clear for my parents that our home in Bolivia wasn’t sustainable because of political and economic turmoil. We loved our life in Bolivia, but food scarcity and lack of clean water was not something that any family would be looking forward to.
We were privileged to have some means that could help us move to the United States, so they moved me and my sister with our aunt in the DC area.
Our new home would be the United States.
It was tough not being able to hug my parents for nearly four years after that day. Back then we didn’t have FaceTime or our own cell phones and I missed them.
But they eventually came.
By then my sister and I had started becoming enmeshed in American life. The peaceful streets. The schools, running water, and reliable electricity. The essentials that growing kids should be able to have anywhere in the world.
Once I got to high school at Washington Lee (now Washington Liberty), I had become a true part of my community. I volunteered with clubs, helped with nature clean-up efforts, scholarship fundraisers, and put in hours to help out the Arlington Public Library.
It was only once I began touring colleges as a high school junior that I found out I was undocumented.
I don’t think any of us fully understood the concept of what it meant that I didn’t “have papers.” I didn’t understand what a massive hurdle it would become at every step of the process of becoming an adult in America.
Then came DACA.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program slowly made me realize how in so many ways, this is how it feels to be an American on paper. I was able to get my driver’s license. Apply for jobs without awkward hurdles. Help my family buy our home and start a business.
And, for the first time since discovering I was undocumented, I remember feeling that my government finally saw me as the American I am.
I — and the hundreds of thousands of other Americans with a similar story and with their families — are Americans.
But to many politicians, mostly Republicans in Washington, we became just a bargaining chip for the next anti-worker, anti-health, anti-environment, anti-diversity, or anti-immigrant legislation they want to ram through. President Trump and his enablers in the House and Senate tried to dismantle DACA, using our nation’s court system as a vehicle for their bidding.
I know that I’m not a full citizen, and I cannot vote.
But I’ll be damned if I don’t use every other tool I legally can to fight for immigrant justice and other justices tied to it — for many years, this included sharing my story publicly.
This week’s Supreme Court ruling was a welcome sigh of relief. My status as a DACA recipient – and of nearly 800,000 other recipients in this country -- remains intact for now.
But we need more than just a temporary reprieve from fearing for our basic rights. It’s time for us to be codified into American law – and we will get there by voting for and electing candidates like Joe Biden as President.
Unlike the current occupant of the White House, Biden understands a shared truth, that our country’s diversity is what makes us strong.
Nobody is inherently “American” -- you become American by participating in your local community and making it better by bolstering the vibrant quilt of cultures that is our country.
As Vice President, Biden was there as we were coming out of shadows of American cities and states — when the possibility of DACA was presented by the community, he helped create the program so we could be louder in light of the news and have some semblance of security.
I believe our country is changing. We have already made exponential changes this year.
As President, Joe Biden will strengthen DACA, and help shape our nation’s laws so they better reflect the added values we as immigrants bring.
He’ll champion a fair and just immigration system — so that when people like my parents have to make the heart-wrenching decision to leave behind their homes and their lives for the sake of their family’s safety, they won’t be met with a wall — but rather, with the compassion and understanding they need.
We have a long way to go as a nation to achieve justice for all, especially for those who have to endure new and fresh pains every day.
But electing Joe Biden as our country’s leader will bring us one giant step closer.
Hareth Andrade, a graduate of Washington Lee (Washington Liberty) Class of 2011 and Trinity Washington University, is an activist. She lives in Arlington, Virginia.
