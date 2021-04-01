Gardening is a wonderful pastime and can be done in both large and small spaces, but how many people garden with wildlife in mind?
From birds to beneficial insects, everything has a place in the world. I am not what some would call a “granola-crunching tree-hugger,” but I know what my suburban yard means to wildlife.
Research the bird species in your area and choose housing that will attract those types. According to various bird organizations, wild birds do not need feeders, especially in better weather.
However, many people love watching birds. If you want to attract birds, you can do a variety of things. Trees and shrubs provide both shelter and food. Various flowers, including trumpet creeper, beebalm, cardinal flower and butterfly bush, will attract hummingbirds.
If you use hummingbird feeders, ditch the pretty red bird juice. It is not healthy. Instead, make a dye-free solution of ¼-cup refined white (granulated) sugar to 1 cup water. Put this in a pan, bring it to a boil and let cool. Clean the feeder at least twice a week.
Different birds prefer different types of feeders. Some birds prefer to eat from platforms or forage on the ground. If you use thistle seed, skip the “sock” (mesh) feeders because birds can get their claws caught. Get a plastic feeder instead for this small seed. Round out what you feed wild birds with dried mealworms, nuts, fruit, suet and fresh water. Please, remember to clean and sanitize bird feeders and water supplies regularly. If not, various bacteria and fungus will grow, which can be fatal to birds.
Although many people detest bugs, they are important. Bugs are needed for activities like pollination and decomposition. They provide a food source for many birds and animals. Different species of bees may be attracted to bee hotels. Putting some in your yard and properly maintaining them can help increase the number of bees coming to your garden. We tend to want to clean out all dead leaves from our yards. However, these are needed by many critters. Leave some areas where there will be leaf matter left.
Learn how to use nature to reduce pests in your lawn and garden. Nematodes can help combat grubs and other things in your lawn. There are various species of nematodes, so go to your local garden center and buy the correct ones.
Dragon flies, damsel flies, parasitic wasps, lady bugs, praying mantis, spiders, green lacewings and many other insects should be encouraged in your garden. They provide natural pest control. Get a guidebook to insects in the region. Learn how to create habitats that will attract them to your garden.
Bats are highly beneficial critters when it comes to natural pest control. Bats do eat mosquitoes, moths, beetles and wasps. However, tales of bats eating a thousand mosquitos in a night are exaggerated. Bats may or may not be attracted to commercially made bat houses. Learn what bats are in your area and their requirements for housing. Poorly made housing will not attract bats.
There are many things you can do, even if you live in a condominium or apartment, to provide for local small wildlife. Use this opportunity to teach your children and have them create habitats. Finally, with the amount of growth in our region, we need to get serious about what we are doing to harm various habitats. It is time we work to keep them around.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
