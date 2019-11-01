Virginia, which is so rich in history, took time to honor women recently in Richmond. It was a long overdue tribute as seven bronze statues of some of the most historic ladies in the commonwealth over 400 years were unveiled at the dedication of the Virginia Women’s Monument: Voices from the Garden.
It’s about time our great ladies in history get their day in perpetuity at a fitting place of honor inside Capital Square.
It was a significant event to share with my granddaughter, as we were in the company of not just great historic ladies in statue form, but also with a who’s who of some of the most prominent women in Virginia.
Sure Gov. Ralph Northam was present with fitting remarks, and our 67th governor, George Allen, was in the front row. But the emphasis was on Virginia women, and featured two of Virginia’s greatest First Ladies, Pamela Northam, who spoke nobly of her strong support of the project, and Susan Allen, the Chair of the Virginia Capital Foundation.
Mrs. Allen closed the moving ceremony with profound remarks, while her husband and daughter, Tyler, beamed with pride hearing about the strength and resilience of Virginia’s women in spite of all the commonwealth’s historical imperfections.
Mrs. Northam’s remarks citing the statues and their stories as continuing role models for today’s girls was moving, as the historic event occurred on her watch.
In a fitting gesture, Virginia’s future women leaders from various Girl Scout troops had the honor of unveiling the statues of:
Mary Draper Ingles, a frontierswomen from the New River Valley
Cockacoeske, who became chief of the Pamunkey Tribe in 1656
An enslaved Elizabeth Hobbs Keckly, who in spite of brutal treatment, acquired her freedom and became the seamstress to Mary Todd Lincoln
Ann Burras Laydon, one of the earliest Jamestown arrivals
Laura Lu Scherer Copenhaver of Smyth County, who after teaching at Marion Female College was the director of information for the Virginia Farm Federation
Virginia Estelle Randolph of Henrico County, the daughter of former slaves who earned national and international acclaim as a leader in education
Adele Clark of Richmond, an artist and suffragist who served as president of the Virginia League of Women Voters.
Kelly Hale, the director of program and community corrections for the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford, was present and smiled approvingly from her fourth-row seat throughout the event and at the private luncheon inside the Capitol Rotunda. It was her first visit to the State Capitol and one she won’t forget.
She no doubt shared with her two young daughters about the history-making event and plans to tour it with them soon.
All should tour the site and see the statues, as well as the names of 230 other Virginia women etched on the glass Wall of Honor in the same plaza. Among the names are Stafford civic leader Jean Wood, who lived from 1755 to 1823.
Great credit must be given to Collen Dugan Messick, the executive director of the Virginia Capital Foundation, for keeping the bi-partisan group focused and for the remarkable dedication program. The Women’s Monument Commission was established by the General Assembly to “determine and recommend an appropriate monument in Capital Square to commemorate the contributions of the women of Virginia.”
The seven statues are the first edition to the tribute. Five more are planned, including the nation’s first First Lady, Martha Dandridge Custis Washington, and Sally Louisa Tompkins, who opened a private hospital during the Civil War.
Over $3.7 million was raised for the project, thanks to Allen and the monument commission, but there remains another $125,000 to go. Donations can be made online at www.virginiacapital.gov or by check to the Virginia Capital Foundation P.O. Box 396, Richmond, Va. 23218.
I call it money well spent.
Daniel P. Cortez is a political writer and broadcaster active in veterans and minority affairs. He can be reached at dpcortez1969@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.