It seems to me we have reached the point in our society where our values have slipped so far down the slippery slope of civility and decency that we have reached the point of anything goes.
Years ago, a conversation was just that — I talk you listen, or you talk I listen. Today, everybody talks at once and one wonders if anyone listens or cares what others are saying. It seems what they’re saying is the most important thing to each of them. And even when they allow themselves to hear anything, if it doesn’t confirm with what they believe, then the other guy is wrong. Just listen to the talk shows.
However, there is a curious opposite situation on the talk shows where all those talking basically agree. But they’re so filled with themselves they all talk at once and it is bewildering to think they are listening to anyone else.
And, to make it worse, people today seem to talk fast like they were paying for the time in which they were speaking. Listen to many of the folks giving the news or sports information or the weather. They have just so much time to say what they need to say and they speak fast to get it all in before the next speaker or a commercial.
Have you noticed that when someone gives you a phone number or a website, they just rattle off the number quickly — seemingly assuming you have a pen or pencil in hand along with paper and just poised to write it down. It’s the new way folks are talking, thinking, and acting. This new speak is the way we listen to the radio and TV and our political information. If in this rapid-fire speaking a mistake is made, no matter, they’ll just say it fast the next time and even if anyone remembers the mistake, things continue with the latest “new speak.”
Making matters worse is the truth is no longer essential. It has been replaced by what the speaker wants you to hear and not necessarily known as a fact. In addition, we suffer from the use of “factoids,” information that is incorrect but repeated often enough that it becomes accepted as fact.
It also seems that use of new speak allows the use of profanity. I don’t know why we kid ourselves by writing or saying things like the “F-word” or the “N-word” since we are really saying the word and we are just putting it in a “code” that everyone knows. Some people use the concocted word “fricken” to avoid saying the “F – you know what,” but who do they think they are fooling? If it walks like a duck or talks like a duck, it’s a duck. If it is a word that shouldn’t be spoken, why say it in a way that says the unwanted code word just as loud and distinctly as though we said the real word?
What we used to consider profanity, now is accepted in movies, TV, politics and everyday speech. Even the president uses what used to be considered profanity. But what purpose does the word serve? Couldn’t the speaker make their point without using that word? Is their vocabulary so small they have no other word to express a thought? Or, has this new speak become our new vocabulary, one that will make Mr. Webster turn over in his grave? Or, will Mr. Webster’s dictionary descendants join the crowd using the new speak and make it acceptable?
Is the way we speak a sign of what or who we are and what we stand for? There is no arguing that many of the words we use have not only changed in their meaning, but new ones have crept in from slang words.
But words are only words. It is how they are used and to what effect. In the current divisive country, words have become ammunition for what different sides want us to hear. And we are stuck in the middle of a war of words; words that could change the course of our country, our individual lives, and the lives of those that follow us.
If you think the words I have just used is hyperbole or alarmist just listen to what is said and how it is said in the next months as the war of words and new speak fly around us. If a picture is worth a thousand words, war words and new speak may paint a new picture of who and what we are and what we will be.
Harvey Gold is a contributing writer at InsideNova. Reach him at StaffordNews@insidenova.com.
