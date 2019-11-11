It seems to me…the fat lady sang, and the song was sweet. And when the music stopped, the Washington Nationals became the World Series Champions. In one of the greatest World Series, they came from behind to win the championship. From the owners on down, this team is made up of champions in more ways than one. Sports writers for years to come will recount how the team overcame problems and losses and got it together as a team — a real team — that learned to play as one. They also became a symbol of unified strength in purpose, solidarity, likeability and overall genuineness.
As I wrote in my last column, “We all recognize that all sports are really entertainment. But they can bring people together to build a community spirit that builds pride in the community and that pride builds a strong community.” And if you watched the parade Nov. 2, you saw that all those qualities were there among the team and all the members of the franchise. They participated in the parade as a team. The passed the trophy from player to player. There was no one hero that stole the show. And the players didn’t remain separate from the fans. While they started out on double-decker buses, suddenly, manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo left the buses and walked among the fans from one side of the street to the other carrying the World Series trophy and taking pictures with the cheering, adoring fans. It was a gesture that some say never happened before, where the team walked among the fans, high-fiving, shaking hands and embracing the people who never lost faith in them.
I’ve been a Washington, D.C., observer since 1968. I’ve seen presidential inaugural parades and parades honoring others. The huge difference in the National’s parade is that the team and the cheering crowd were one, not a team and a cheering crowd but a community of one. Old players and old fans, a mixture of ethnicity and race not showing differences but oneness and solidarity. The remarkable thing is that it appears so genuine that it gives one goosebumps. The “Baby Shark” song, and hand-arm movements is incredibly an honest expression of togetherness, of unity, of loyalty.
Some might say, I and others are making too much of this. But in a world today that is so divisive, this is so refreshing and encouraging that I am not ashamed to write these words. When you see a team manager, when he is recognized to speak and accept great honor, not speak alone but brought his whole team to stand beside him while he spoke not of his genius but about his players and fans.
It was a beautiful day in Washington. The sun shone brightly. The sky was bright blue — not a cloud in the sky. There were miles of fans with one continuous smile. A team and a city in love with each other. A team that learned to have fun and develop brotherhood. A team that learned to respect the game by respecting each other. A bunch of men together as big kids not afraid to show their emotions with hugs, funny dances, all done as comrades do and understand. They were players, and other team staff, throngs of fans showing their appreciation. Not a negative moment this day. No matter who they were or how old they were they came together with love that flowed through the streets of the nation’s capital.
Washington National Howie Kendrick said playing with this team taught him to love the game again. I think this team did it for everyone.
Harvey Gold is a contributing writer at InsideNova. Reach him at StaffordNews@insidenova.com.
Three boys struck near bus stop
BY GREG HAMBRICK
Three children were struck by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop Friday morning, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Two 13-year-old boys and an 11-year-old boy were struck in a crosswalk near their bus stop in the area of Highpointe Boulevard and Pinnacle Drive around 7:38 a.m., SCSO spokesperson Amanda Vicinanzo said. All three boys were treated at an area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The driver, Jose Minas, 37, of Stafford, has been charged with reckless driving, obscured windshield, defective equipment and failure to yield to pedestrians.
Deputies will be conducting extra checks at school bus stops in the area during school hours, Vicinanzo said.
Anyone who sees a motorist operating unsafely around a school bus or school bus stop can contact the sheriff’s office at 540-658-4400.
STATE ASKS FOR HELP
With the number of deadly pedestrian-related incidents rising on Virginia’s roadways, the state government is reminding both drivers and those walking that they have a role to play in reducing the number of accidents.
“We need everyone’s help,” Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said in an Oct. 30 statement from the Governor’s Leadership Team on Highway Safety.
Last year, 123 pedestrians were killed on Virginia’s roadways, the highest number in a decade. “Tragically, we are on pace for an equally high number of deaths again this year,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine.
The figures are more stark when looking at deaths among those age 51 and older. A total of 50 such pedestrians were killed between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1, an increase of 92 percent from a year before. The increase was nearly 130 percent in the over-70 age category.
State officials noted that one-quarter of pedestrian fatalities on Virginia roadways occur in November and December, when daylight hours grow increasingly shorter.
In Stafford County, there have been eight wrecks involving pedestrians so far this year, with 15 injuries and no fatalities, according to state crash data. In 2018, there were 10 wrecks involving pedestrians in the county, with eight injuries and two fatalities.
Fredericksburg Nationals continue celebration ahead of first season
The Fredericksburg Nationals organization is inviting its fans to celebrate the birthday of Mary Washington with a special reveal of the team’s new jerseys in downtown Fredericksburg.
The FredNats are hosting a birthday party outside the Mary Washington House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The team store will be open from 1-4 p.m. following the event, according to a news release.
The team will be revealing a team logo and the new team jerseys, modeled by members of the University of Mary Washington baseball team. New merchandise and customized jerseys will be available at the team store following the event.
The Mary Washington House is located at 1200 Charles St. and the team store is at 601 Caroline St.
Attendees will hear from Nick Hall, the team’s executive vice president and general manager; Anne Darron, executive director of the Mary Washington House; Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greelaw; and team owner Art Silber and his granddaughter, Sarah Silber.
Earlier this week, the Fred Nats announced a long-term agreement with with Professional Sports Catering to manage all aspects of the food operations at Fredericksburg’s new ballpark, including concessions, premium level, and all special events held at the facility.
“Our top priority is to provide the best service and quality to our fans in Fredericksburg,” Art Silber said. “Partnering with PSC — one of the most experienced minor league concessions and catering operators in the country — ensures that our fans will enjoy the best food in baseball. PSC brings a culture of customer service and top quality, while making sure that our offerings at the ballpark have a local flair as well.”
Fredericksburg’s ballpark at Central Park is expected to open in April.
