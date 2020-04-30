It seems to me…we are living in a science fiction world. Scenes today are reminiscent of the 1969 novel “Andromeda Strain” by Michel Crichton in which a team of scientists dealt with an extraterrestrial virus.
The coronavirus we are now experiencing may not have arrived from outer space, but it is here, and the world, already whacky, is becoming crazier than ever. The coronavirus doesn’t cause diarrhea, but people in Stafford and across the country have stockpiled toilet paper.
By mid-March, the shelves in every grocery store in and around Stafford were as empty as Mother Hubbard’s cupboard. It remains for the stores to decide how to limit sales of these paper products and what to charge to avoid scalping and the development of a black market for products that have a new and increasing value. This situation is only one example of how ill- prepared our federal, state and local governments have been in dealing with the crisis.
A year ago, those who are responsible for the health of the citizens of Stafford County could not have predicted the spread of the coronavirus. But they could have expected that at any given time a virus or other microorganism could infect the citizens of Stafford if it spread around the world.
If they didn’t read the “Andromeda Strain” or see the movie based on the novel, the spread of other epidemics caused by viruses or other microorganisms like HIV, Ebola, Mad Cow disease, Hepatitis B, mumps, MERS or Zika should have been enough to make those in charge of public health stop and say, “What if a severe epidemic or heaven forbid, a pandemic, spread across the world and landed in the U.S. and plopped down in Stafford. How many hospital beds would we have? What about possible personnel medications, and equipment would we need? Are people trained in each of these areas and are there enough trained people to deal with a large-scale outbreak? Of course, the most important question will be, ‘Will there be enough toilet paper?’”
In the mid-1940s, when I was about 11 years old, polio struck thousands of mainly young people and fear struck along with it. Although we didn’t have the mass media and communications we have today, the U.S. handled it and we endured, and then Dr. Salk whipped up the vaccine that has saved millions from the crippling disease.
Shouldn’t that have taught us that the Scouts have the right motto, “Be Prepared”? We can’t predict what the specific virus or other microorganism will be, but we certainly have a template for what needs to be done when a new one strikes.
Stafford needs to learn from this pandemic that it should have plans to respond to any epidemic, pandemic, life-threatening virus, bacterium, fungus, gas, earthquake, heat wave, blizzard, flood, locusts or other terrible thing that places us in peril. Above all, make certain there will be enough toilet paper.
Harvey Gold is a contributing writer at Stafford Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.