It seems to me…As the years have gone by, the reasons for celebrating holidays change as they are passed down from one generation to another. They seem to morph from holy days to holidays. As each new generation finds its way to celebrate important people or events, we seem to slip slowly away from the real reason some folks thought it important to honor and celebrate those people or events. Sometimes there is a good reason for changing or maybe even doing away with the celebration as the demographics and social values change. But there are some holidays that have been recognized for so long and have withstood the test of time, history and values that should not change because the reason they were established have such an important meaning to our way of life. In my view, in the U.S. there are only a handful of such events and for me Thanksgiving is one of them.
One reason celebrating that Thanksgiving is special and important is that it is in no way divisive. No matter who you believe was the first to celebrate a Thanksgiving in the U.S., or despite its religious background, everyone today can just be thankful for all the blessings we have. Even recognizing the scars, warts and pimples in our nation’s history and even with the blemishes that exist today, what our country has to offer from its natural beauty from sea to shining sea to the freedom our Constitution promises is so magnificent that giving thanks for this is worthy of an important celebration. I think this because no matter who you are, our country provides the opportunity for peaceful change for the betterment of all. Regrettably, while we continue to see that, for some, change is painfully slow and perhaps even painful, the opportunity for change remains available.
Ironically, with all its blessings and continued opportunity for improvement, we have slowly moved away from the “Thanksgiving” to a “thanks-getting” as the reason for celebration. It has become a time when we stand in line or online to be able to buy more of what we already have, a bigger TV, a new car or anything that is part of today’s “Thanksgiving Sale” events. We travel to be part of football congregations that heap praise on the athletes while giving little or no praise to those who made these opportunities possible. We sit down to tables filled with Thanksgiving bounties of food, but our table discussions are more about what’s on sale and ball games than understanding how incredibly blessed we are to have warehouses full of food that we can pick off the shelves to fill our tables and our bellies.
Most cannot say what may have happened if their ancestors didn’t come here willingly or unwillingly. But we all are here and through generations have come to enjoy blessings our ancestors could never imagine. There is no question that our country remains a work in progress. But having the ability to change under rules, when properly administered, that brings blessings to more folks is the blessing that remains special and worthy of celebration.
So, however you choose to celebrate Thanksgiving, you may want to think of what your life would be without the freedom of peaceful change and concentrate on how we are blessed to have that freedom and ability to continue to make it available to others.
In 1895, a lady named Katharine Lee Bates wrote a poem entitled “America the Beautiful” and in 1910 it was set to music by Samuel A. Ward. The words recognize the natural beauty of our country, but it also contains a prayer or hope for brotherhood and a plea for improvement of our country in the words, “…God mend thy every flaw.” And these words written almost 125 years ago still ring true with hope for positive change. The words exclaim, “Confirm they soul in self-control Thy liberty in law...May God thy gold refine Till all success be nobleness and every gain divine!”
Perhaps it would be a good idea to have anyone running for public office to have to write the words of this poem 100 times on their application before they get on the ballot.
Harvey Gold is a contributing writer at InsideNova. Reach him at StaffordNews@insidenova.com.
