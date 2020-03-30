Virginia State Sen. Janet Howell, D-32nd, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, reportedly said that she returned home from this year’s session of the General Assembly proud of the budget they had enacted. She had a right to be. Just three months ago there was a large reserve fund, revenues were up, and the state budget included a range of new and expanded services. Everyone, at least on the Democratic side, was smiling.
What a difference a few weeks and a pathogen called the coronavirus can make. The General Assembly’s budget, so proudly touted just a few weeks ago, is in tatters. With the economy at a near standstill revenue projections are off dramatically. This means there will have to be some large cuts and almost every line item is likely to be affected.
The same is true for cities and other local governments. Their situation in the face of a frozen economy isn’t all that different. They had hoped for a good year in revenues, counties in our region were reaching out to cover new priorities, and now, in a matter of a few weeks, they have all been pushed into crisis mode.
Statewide, the situation is dire. The state budget director estimated that the impact on lost revenues could be $1 billion, but he didn’t discount the possibility that this figure could easily double. That’s a big chunk of our discretionary spending that might have to be cut. By law, Virginia isn’t allowed to go into the red to cover its operating expenses.
The losses in revenue, once you get the old abacus working, aren’t that hard to follow. Incomes are down, sharply, and with that, revenues from income taxes will drop as well. Taxes on the transfer of properties, with the real estate market probably entering a dip, will fall. Sales taxes, with most major stores closed have fallen dramatically. Revenues from the gasoline tax, with cheap gas, and no one venturing out, will be off. In fact, it’s hard to think of a state revenue source that won’t be impacted.
Then there are the added expenses. Costs to provide relief during the COVID crisis are still unknown. But states are spending a lot of money competing with each other to buy N95 surgical masks, emergency room supplies and respirators. Also, states are having to chip in to make sure that there are enough emergency personnel available. At the very least this means more overtime. And oh yes, school may be closed, but teachers and staff are still being paid and in Virginia, like most states, the commonwealth contributes a substantial amount to local education.
It’s not clear just what’s on the table for cuts when Virginia has to balance its budget in light of reduced revenue and increased costs, but probably the first item on the chopping block are salary increases. Promised pay increases for teachers are probably the first to go. Various state infrastructure projects will probably be put on hold and a range of discretionary programs will likely be curtailed or zeroed out entirely. Whether this power will be given over to the governor or whether the General Assembly, when it’s safe to do so, will reconvene to craft a new “corona” budget hasn’t been decided.
Counties and cities have the exact same set of problems. In one area county, they’re projecting that the transient occupancy tax (hotel and motel) tax revenues will drop by 50% with only modest reductions expected for meals tax and sales tax revenues. Those are probably conservative estimates.
There is also another problem facing some counties and cities in Virginia and that’s delinquency in paying real estate taxes and property taxes. This is their major source of revenue and there has already been a sharp uptick in delinquent mortgage payments. Something that could easily translate into late or missed payment of property taxes. This is something that localities are watching with considerable concern.
Just like the state, localities are having to start looking at ways to cut the budget and fast. New capital projects, buildings, parks, and renovations are likely to be put on hold, new hires are off the table, and probably so are pay increases. Reductions in staff aren’t out of the question.
If there is a silver lining, it’s the federal government’s stimulus package. The stimulus offers a long list of supports, loans and grants. It expands Medicare, increases unemployment insurance benefits and promises a minimum of $1.2 billion to each state.
That’s a lot of federal largesse. It’s another example of Uncle Sam, already overdrawn on his credit card with a $1 trillion deficit, spending more money we don’t have. But, that’s probably a debate for another day. In the meantime, the extra cash, to revenue starved states and localities is going to come in handy.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at VCU and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
