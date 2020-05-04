Even in the 21st century, it’s an announcement that makes the listener take pause. “We interrupt this broadcast for a special news bulletin.” Whether it’s TV, radio or a big red banner in large letters on a website, it makes us take a deep breath. Usually, it’s bad news. The way radio and TV were interrupted when 9/11 was announced. Other times, not as often as we would like, it’s news that brings relief, a smile and hope.
That’s the way most Americans felt on May 7, 1945 — when the networks started breaking the news that the Germans had surrendered and that the war in Europe, then in its 6th year, was over. That was almost exactly 75 years ago.
However, this column isn’t so much about the end of World War II, now three quarters of a century ago, but rather it’s about our fellow Americans, many of whom have now passed on, who fought it. Their memory, who they were, how they saved our world, and how they shaped the modern one, will always have a special place in defining our nation and indeed the world they helped make.
The numbers of Americans in uniform during the war is staggering — 16 Million Americans, out of what was then a nation of 150 million, served in our armed forces. Tens of millions more worked in the war industries. There has never been a national mobilization like it before or since.
Of course, on VE Day, Victory in Europe Day, the Allies weren’t by any means done. As my father said, and he served in the Pacific, put it, “we still had this dust-up in the Pacific to deal with.” Imperial Japan wouldn’t be defeated until late in the summer and that would take an atomic bomb.
It’s a history most of us know pretty well, but what really deserves remembering are the men and women who fought this long and bloody conflict. And that’s why this particular anniversary is so important. There aren’t many left. Having grown up surrounded by World War II veterans, my dad, my uncle, our neighbors, many of my teachers — my elementary school principal had been a Woman Marine – not to mention people I worked with early in my career. It’s sobering to realize that their time with us is almost gone. I used to know a lot of World War II veterans, now I can’t think of one who is still with us.
According to the Veterans Administration out of those 16 Million, some 389,000 remain, and 10,000 or so live in the Commonwealth. A person joining in 1945, the last year of the war, say at 17, would be 92. Most are far older than that. My dad, for example, would be 101.
Some, like my father, readily shared their experiences. Others, not so much. But they are, as Ted Koppel dubbed them in his book, “the Greatest Generation.” Their experience of the war, its end now 75 years in the past, shaped so much of our history, then, and in the decades to follow. Six of our presidents since 1952 served in World War II.
At one time or another as much as 50% or more of the U.S. Congress had been in some kind of uniformed service during the war. These are the same Americans who laid the groundwork for our modern society. Whether it was social reform, the Civil Rights Act, or going to the Moon, it was this generation that made it happen. Also, with the memory of one war just past, it was this generation that held the line during the Cold War.
As one of my most beloved high school teachers told me, he didn’t consider himself all that special. Even though he was a wounded and decorated veteran. He told me he thought he was lucky. He lived through it. He had a point. Many hundreds of thousands of Americans didn’t make it home. They’re still in cemeteries here in the U.S., in the Pacific and all over Europe. He would say they’re the ones we should be thanking.
He’s right, but on this 75th VE Day, to borrow from a long song of the World War II era, “God Bless them all, the long and the short and the tall…” To all our World War II vets, living and having passed, thanks for everything. You saved the world and we won’t forget you.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at VCU and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
