The ground shook a little on Election Day. In spite of my own doubts that the “blue wave” would materialize, it did. It was all about turnout. The Republicans turned out their voters in surprisingly large numbers, but the Democrats turned out even more. Indeed, statewide voter turnout, for what I like to call an off-off year election hit a record level. The calculus was simple. The Democrats had to hold onto to all of their gains from 2017, when they netted 15 seats, and pick up at least two additional seats. They ended up switching six. The state Senate, a much more difficult ground when it came to finding pickups, added two. That gave them a 21 to 19 majority. With that, the Democrats for the first time since 1994 control both houses of the General Assembly while also holding the governor’s mansion. They are also as my grandmother would have put it, “in a mood,” and in January it looks like a Democratic legislative revolution will get underway in earnest.
One notable first, and this really is a big deal, is that when the new House Democratic Caucus met the week after the election and chose Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-41st, to be their new speaker. She is the first woman in the General Assembly’s 400-year history ever elected to the job. She is also going to be presiding over one of the busiest and most aggressive sessions of the house in decades. Maybe, ever.
The list of “to do’s” on the Democrat’s legislative list is a long one. Most of the legislation has probably already been drafted and is ready for committee. At the top of the list is going to be some kind of legislative package on gun reform, focused primarily on dealing with the rash of mass shootings we’ve experienced across the country and here in Virginia. The Democrats have expressed interest in restricting the size of magazines for semi-automatic rifles. They also want to implement universal background checks and what are called “red flag” laws. The latter gives a court the opportunity, when presented with compelling evidence, to take a person’s guns away if the individual is deemed a danger to others or themselves.
Another likely piece of legislation, about a decade or so overdue, is an increase in the state minimum wage. Its wildly out of step with what it takes to survive in our economy. An increase, probably with relatively substantial increase initially and then an incremental increase every year after that is the model they’ll probably follow. A lot of people just getting by are going to appreciate that.
The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) has been in the wings so long in Richmond that its almost “retro.” A bill to approve the ERA has been submitted almost every year since 1973. Nationally, only one more state is needed to reach the magic number of approvals by 38 state legislatures. It’s sure to pass this time. Mind you, there are some serious legal hurdles to get the amendment into the Constitution, but the symbolism of a victory in Richmond will be considerable. For all those men and women who have been trying to get this amendment passed for the past five decades — many of whom have died in the intervening years — their efforts it appears were not in vain. I count my parents in that number.
Teacher salaries have been something the Republican legislatures, while talking a good game, haven’t addressed all that well. Remember, the state, for many counties and cities, is the largest contributor to funding teacher salaries. Right now, almost every county in our region is experiencing a double-digit turnover when it comes to teacher employment. Too many good teachers are leaving. Just how much extra help the state is willing to give, particularly if it impacts taxes, is an open question.
There is also climate change and one proposal is a ban on fracking. That’s the technology that uses high pressure water and chemicals, pumped deep into subterranean shale formations, to recover oil and natural gas. Opponents feel it would potentially damage and pollute local water tables and encourage even more consumption of fossil fuels. This is a contentious issue and may be a tough sell even for a Democratic legislature.
Finally, there is redistricting. Democrats ran hard against the Republican gerrymandering which put them into the political wilderness for 25 years. They’ve supported a bipartisan commission. The question, now that they could do what the Republicans did to them, since redistricting is coming up in 2021, is whether they stick to their principles or not. Here’s hoping they do.
The General Assembly isn’t known for doing much in a hurry. Usually, the pace is dauntingly slow. But, this session, to borrow a line from a movie, “Throw it into four wheel drive and hold on to your hats.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.