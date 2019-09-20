Extinction. The absolute, complete end of a species. Whatever they are, they’re gone, never to be a part of our environment again. Some species go extinct naturally. It’s happened all throughout our planet’s history. However, humankind, in our short tenure, on Earth has prompted the extinction of as many as 1,000 animal species. Sadly, there are more species likely to join them. The Department of the Interior lists over 500 species as endangered. This means that they are at a high risk of becoming extinct. The culprits are human-based factors, such as loss of habit, warming of the environment, pollution, over-harvesting and hunting.
That list almost never gets shorter. The trend seems so inexorable that sometimes I can’t bring myself to read yet another news story about the “next” endangered species. It’s too depressing. However, there is another side to the story. Call it a faint glint of hope. Several species, and this list is short, thanks to positive intervention have gone from being on the edge of non-existence, to nearly thriving. At the very least, stepping back from the brink. What this proves is that our long, reckless path of environmental mismanagement doesn’t always have to end with the extinction of so many species. We can, if we really want to, change this grim cycle.
One of the most remarkable comebacks has been the humpback whale. In 1950, the estimated population of humpbacks was 1,500. We had succeeded in nearly hunting them out of existence. But that didn’t happen. Thanks to international whaling treaties, respected by most of the world’s former whaling nations, the number of humpbacks, worldwide has grown to 40,000. That’s terrifically exciting. Still all is not well. Some nations that signed the international whaling treaty, such as Japan and Norway, have gone back to hunting them.
Another remarkable comeback, well documented in our region, has been the Bald Eagle. In 1965, before there was an endangered species act, the number of breeding pairs was roughly 400. That’s an almost unsustainable population. DDT, a now banned pesticide, hunting and loss of habitat had almost done them in. However, steady efforts to preserve their habitats, such as the Caledon Natural Area in King George, and active volunteer efforts to protect the species, right down to individual nests, has brought the number back to 10,000. That’s a robust population.
The number of species comebacks isn’t large. That’s the sad part. Some species, such as the giant panda in China, have been revived only through in-captivity breeding. Their position, with a scant number remaining in the wild, is precarious, at best. One species of bird, the Guam rail exists exclusively in captivity — a pair of these chicks hatched recently at the Smithsonian.
Locally, we have our own battles. The bay’s oyster population is now at only 1% of its numbers 70 years ago. That’s grim, but there is hope. During the past few years, thanks to controls on harvests and efforts to clean up the bay, their numbers are improving. Still the future of our bi-valve friends is dicey at best.
One other avian species, the whooping crane, was once so numerous that early European settlers reported seeing them in large flocks. By the early 1960s, there were only 40 left. Thanks to pesticides and hunting, extinction seemed to be only a matter of time. But that was when the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center began its in-captivity breeding program. It was an amazing effort. Biologists, wildlife experts and volunteers, patiently working together, year after year, made great strides in trying to save this majestic creature. Now, there are 800 whooping cranes. Unfortunately, getting the whooping crane to this point has been difficult, and the population — most of whom were hatched in captivity — is still not self-sustaining. The damage we did was considerable, but progress through research and experimentation was being made. “Was” is the operative word, unfortunately. Thanks to a reckless, if not downright mean-spirited move by the Trump Administration, this relatively inexpensive program was cancelled after 50 years. Now, the future of the whooping crane, is in serious doubt, once again.
What all this shows is that in spite of all the damage we’ve caused, it is possible to bring at least some species back from the brink through patient and coordinated efforts. Sadly, our efforts have been limited. We could probably make more progress with a more concerted effort to save and preserve endangered species. Something that sadly isn’t the policy of the current administration. Never forget, lest we view this issue in too detached a manner, that humankind is an animal species, as well. Which begs the question, with so many species going extinct as the direct result of humanity’s mismanagement of the environment, can our turn be that far off?
David Kerr, a former member of the Stafford School Board, is an instructor in political science at VCU. He can be reached at staffordnews@insidenova.com.
