It’s hard to describe in just a few words what happened to the former Captain of the U.S.S. Roosevelt last week. The whole situation is just that convoluted. But, suffice it to say, the captain, who sent out a broadly addressed email saying the Navy wasn’t providing medical assistance fast enough to help his Corona infected crew, embarrassed the Navy brass and the administration. It was a career-killing move. But, to the ship’s skipper, this seemed his only course of action. His crew came first and his career second.
Capt. Brett Crozier commanded one of the Navy’s largest and most powerful nuclear aircraft carriers, the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. Shortly after visiting Vietnam in early March, the Roosevelt was faced with an outbreak of the coronavirus. Young men were getting sick, and the Navy, in the captain’s view, wasn’t taking the problem seriously enough. He tried to get the Navy hierarchy to pay attention, but no one was listening. Help was painfully slow in coming. The virus was getting worse and endangering the men in his command. Apparently, the Navy brass, but especially the acting Navy secretary didn’t want to embarrass the president by saying the Navy had a problem with a disease-infected ship. Particularly on one of its most powerful warships.
Frustrated and doing his best to protect his men in a rapidly deteriorating situation, the skipper sent out a broadly addressed email asking for help. No, this is not standard Naval procedure – it was sure to get him in trouble, but the captain made a choice between the damage to his career or the welfare of his men, and he decided it was worth the price. Fortunately, his email struck home. The Navy was finally forced to take aggressive action. Help came, men were evacuated and the ship was sent into port. A lot of young lives were saved, but still, faster than you could say “Theodore Roosevelt,” the Navy relieved the captain of his duties.
Usually, before someone is relieved of command, there is some kind of investigation. Or, perhaps a board of inquiry. However, not in this case. The captain had just about enough time to pack his bags.
The sequence of events in this story has all the elements of a tragic drama. One worthy of a classical Greek playwright. There is the hero, a dutiful commanding officer, watching his men get sick and knowing that if he didn’t do something drastic, men would die. However, getting that help would probably cost him his career. Like most tragic plays we often know the outcome in advance. Capt. Crozier was just the kind of man to put his crew first.
The Theodore Roosevelt isn’t an ordinary ship. It’s one of the largest warships ever made and recalling the famous saying of its namesake it’s often called the “Big Stick.” You might remember that Theodore Roosevelt’s saying, was “speak softly and carry a big stick.” Weighing in at 105,000 to 110,000 tons, she has an air wing that has more firepower than many countries. Her crew numbers over 5,000. The ship is big, but even as large as she is, its crowded and in the Navy, arguably, there is no such thing as “personal space.” This makes any ship a high risk for the coronavirus. So far, outbreaks in the Navy seem to have been few, but the Roosevelt was infected and the virus was taking hold. The number of infected sailors was increasing daily. In a ship that crowded, coping with such a fast spreading disease is incredibly difficult.
The administration, and in particular, the acting navy secretary, embarrassed by this whole situation was particularly angered by the enthusiastic cheer Capt. Crozier got from his crew when he left the ship. It was all rather bizarre. Indeed, the secretary was so annoyed that he flew 8,000 miles to Guam just to tell the crew that their former boss had been “stupid and naïve.” The crew’s reaction was disciplined, of course, but chilly. A few days later the acting secretary resigned. The whole mess was a public relations debacle. But, alas, that doesn’t help Capt. Crozier. The man who tried to do the right thing is still out of a job.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at VCU and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
