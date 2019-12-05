It started early this year. Just a few days after Veterans Day. A Washington, D.C., radio station started playing Christmas music. Not just occasionally, but non-stop, 24/7 all the way until midnight at the end Dec. 25. I mean, come on, it wasn’t even Thanksgiving yet. A few other local stations start their non-stop yuletide playlist on Black Friday, just after Thanksgiving, but for this station it was all Christmas all the time. I love Christmas music, always have. So, while sometimes taken aback by such an early start to the music, I don’t mind a bit.
Most of the stations that go heavy duty into Christmas music have predictable playlists. “Jingle Bell Rock,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “White Christmas,” and to test my ability to keep from being driven insane, “Alvin and the Chipmunks” singing Christmas carols. If you have never heard of the Chipmunks, do yourself a favor and don’t look it up. Most of what’s on, with some exceptions, is what you might call secular Christmas carols. The more religious ones sneak in a little closer to Christmas Day. Curiously, Public Broadcasting Stations, much closer to Christmas, often play more devotional music than you’re likely to hear on many commercial stations.
My favorites are what most people would consider the traditional carols. “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” a carol which is mentioned in Charles Dickens’ famous 1843 novelette “A Christmas Carol,” is my No. 1 pick and I can listen to it over and over. If I close my eyes, I am at Trafalgar Square, a very long time ago on a snowy Christmas Eve. If it is sung by a chorus, with a full orchestral accompaniment, then all the better. That just gives it a little majesty.
“Silent Night” does best, at least in my view, without accompaniment. It was written in 1818 with the German title “Stille Nacht.” First performed on Christmas Eve at St. Nicholas Parish Church in Oberndorf, Austria, it was sung to a guitar accompaniment because the church organ had broken down. If I remember the Disney version, it’s because the mice gnawed through the bellows. Ninety-six years later, on the First Christmas Eve of World War One it was the song Allied soldiers heard from the other side of “no man’s land” being sung in German. The carol’s simple beauty pierced the night, both sides knew it, and it led to what has become known as the “Christmas Truce.” That all too short, but nonetheless spontaneous cessation in the fighting, began with a Christmas carol.
There is another favorite few know about anymore. Morning radio personality Dave Adler played it on his show. The first time I had heard it in years. It’s “Christmas Eve in Washington,” written by Jim London and performed by local singer and entertainer Maura Sullivan. It is moving, peaceful and captures the soul of Christmas in our Nation’s Capital. It’s on YouTube if you want to listen.
Of course, my love of Christmas music had an early start. I still remember the line-up for our Christmas carol service on Christmas Eve, 1969, at the Annandale Methodist Church. All my favorites: “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “O Come all ye Faithful,” and “What Child is This” which is sung to “Greensleeves.” The music for which was composed by England’s King Henry VIII. Our church offered quite a production. They had three youth choirs, I was in one of them, and the adult choir and a rocking organist. I think the rafters shook.
I also tend to like the songs that give us a view of the lighter side of Christmas. “Jingle Bells,” which I think I first sang with the rest of my class in the second grade at Belvedere Elementary School, is one song I think I know all the words to.
And yes, I can sing all of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” too. Rudolph might have started out as an advertising gimmick for Montgomery Wards, but his story, his song — sung originally by the famous Gene Autrey — and his TV special airing every December for the past 55 years, has made this song an icon of American Christmas.
Perhaps one of the most famous Christmas songs was written by Irving Berlin. And in my case, my dad had a little personal story to go with it. It’s “White Christmas.” The song was first sung by Bing Crosby in 1942, in a movie called “Holiday Inn” during World War II. It’s the best-selling song in history. It also has an uncanny ability, even for people who grew up in places where it never snowed, to bring back memories. The captain of my dad’s ship in WWII was fond of having music played aboard ship. However, he directed that this song not be played when he saw some of his most seasoned sailors cry when they heard it.
That, in a way, probably sums up why I find the songs of the season, both religious and secular, so compelling. They tell a story, warm the heart, and sometimes in a few stanzas, bring back some warm and wonderful memories. Merry Christmas.
David Kerr, a former member of the Stafford School Board, is an instructor in political science at VCU. He can be reached at info@insidenova.com.
