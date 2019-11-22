How we view our history is often subject to the prevailing sensibilities and opinions of the time. Certain holidays and recognitions that are a part of our heritage fall in and out of favor.
Columbus Day, once prominent, is all but ignored in the 21st century. Even Christmas wasn’t a national holiday in the early days of the United States. Other holidays often tend to lose some of their original meaning as they become victims to modern sensibilities.
Thanksgiving and our recollections of the Pilgrims is just such an example. While we celebrate this holiday with a tremendous enthusiasm, we do our best to ignore the very people who first gave it meaning.
Children still learn about the Pilgrims in school, but for the most part these early settlers, once icons of the American experience, have been sent to the backwaters of history. With their passion for their religion and their supposedly rigid Puritan ways (they weren’t all that rigid), they just don’t seem to fit in with the modern American experience.
That’s a terrible injustice. Because if we look a little deeper, there is a depth to the Pilgrims' experience, and their success that was a model for the development of the American character.
To fully appreciate the Pilgrim experience, you need to think about what was happening on the American continent in the 1620s. Jamestown, the first English settlement, wasn't going well. A large number of settlers had died, the settlement wasn’t making money, the investors had lost their capital and it hung on only because the King of England and the English government desperately needed an outpost in the New World.
Emigrants weren't flocking to the colonies. To many, the new world looked like a death sentence, but the Pilgrims saw it differently. America, to them, was a salvation, and they would risk everything to get there.
Their actions were based on a principled desire to practice their faith as they saw fit. In contrast to the English Church's focus on ritual, they believed in a simple worship and a religion in which everyone read the Bible and found his or her salvation on a personal level.
That concept didn't sit well with the Church of England hierarchy of the day. The Puritan leaders were arrested and convicted of crimes against the state. Clearly, it was time to leave England.
Their plan was simple: Get support from investors (the Pilgrims understood economics); buy two seaworthy ships; hire men who could do things they couldn't, like build houses and organize defenses; and go to the Virginia Colony.
Making the plan was the easy part. After that, nothing went quite as expected.
Instead of two ships, they ended up with one, and it was blown far off course during the Atlantic crossing. Their famed ship, the Mayflower, a solid and well-built vessel that had plied the wine trade, nonetheless had a massive structural failure when one of its main beams cracked during a storm.
But the Pilgrims, with a resilience that defined our early settlers, fixed it. In a remarkable feat of practical engineering, they used the screw on their printing press to prop the beam into place. It was one of the first demonstrations of the American ability to improvise.
Their first bit of genius was the Mayflower Compact. This was an agreement to work together and behave in a respectful and democratic fashion. The compact helped avoid the type of conflict that highlighted the early years of the Virginia Colony. John Adams referred to this simple agreement as one of the foundation stones of the U.S. Constitution.
But perhaps their true touch of genius was in their practical understanding of economics. Their investors wanted the land farmed in common. It probably looked good on paper, but it was an utter failure.
This early form of socialism prompted what the Pilgrims called the “starving time” and of course, the investors got nothing. But in their third year, citing the biblical precept, “that which you sow, shall you also reap” they did what they wanted to do in the first place and farmed their own plots.
The result was a massive improvement in agricultural production. The colonists had more food and were able to buy more from England. And the investors started seeing a return. That’s something that didn't happen in Jamestown until the colony began to export tobacco.
In 1623, after several tough years, the Pilgrims had their first true feast. The colony at long last was a going concern. They invited their friends, the Native American population, with whom they maintained a good-natured working relationship, to join them.
That was the basis of our modern holiday. It’s a shame that modern interpretations paint the Pilgrims as rigid and not particularly likable, because that just wasn’t the case. Through self-government, enterprise and faith, the Pilgrims demonstrated some of the most impressive traits of the early American experience.
