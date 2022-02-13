Republicans in the new General Assembly want to do a lot. Much of it involves reversing legislation enacted when the Democrats were in charge the previous two years.
None of that is surprising. However, some people have been taken aback by a swath of bills to restrict voting access, early voting and absentee voting. All of them seem to have one purpose: to limit the number of people who have access to the ballot box.
Let’s remember where we are and why any legislation to limit voting access in Virginia hearkens back to a dark past, a past we don’t want to even hint at endorsing.
During the early 1960s, in the waning days of Jim Crow and before the Voting Rights Act (1965), Virginia had the second lowest voter participation rate in the nation, behind only Mississippi. We had the poll tax, a tax on voting that many couldn’t afford to pay. We actively discouraged African Americans from registering.
Even after the Supreme Court ruled the poll tax unconstitutional and the Voting Rights Act had passed, Virginia still lagged at the bottom in voter participation. Until the 1990s, if you wanted to register to vote, you had to go to the courthouse. Some counties made the process easier by allowing registrars to sign up voters at events, at nursing homes and in schools. But generally, Virginia’s old ways prevailed. Democratic conservatives, remnants of the old Byrd Machine, advocated this restricted approach to the franchise.
Eventually, there were changes, but not thanks to anything Virginia did. The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 required state agencies, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, to provide voter registration services. This allowed someone obtaining a driver’s license to register to vote at the same time. Our voting rolls went up substantially.
Still, Virginia hung onto other limitations. In our region, where one bad Interstate 95 traffic jam or VRE delay can thwart the most carefully laid plans to make it to the polls, we still didn’t allow “no excuse” absentee voting. Early voting was only for those who knew they couldn’t vote on Election Day.
However, the pandemic, and a Democratic legislature far more open to making it easier to vote, forced a thaw. We now have early voting that begins well before Election Day, there is “no excuse” absentee voting and it’s easier to vote by mail. None of this should seem threatening. Virginia’s reputation for clean elections is well known. We have good registrars and administer our voting lists well – and there are serious penalties for anyone who violates the rules.
So why is the new Republican legislature so gung-ho on pulling back on what many consider progress? The answer is simple. They, just like the Democrats from the segregation era, know that if a lot of people vote, particularly lower-income people and people of color, the prospect of losing will grow. Like the old Byrd Democrats, they want a manageable pool of voters.
This isn’t a new trend, nor is it unique to Virginia. In Texas, giving someone an unsolicited application for an absentee ballot is now a crime. Similarly harsh measures are on the books, or working their way into law, in at least 15 Republican-dominated states. The perception is that when ballot access is easier, Republicans tend to do less well than Democrats.
However, the 2021 election in Virginia indicated this may be wrong. With 1.2 million people voting absentee or voting early, Republicans swept Virginia. Maybe this is something Virginia’s GOP legislators should think about before they support restrictive voting laws.
It’s hard to see how anybody wins by limiting voter access to the polls. That’s especially true in Virginia. We overcame a long and painful history of voter restrictions, some downright mean, to get to where we are. Why would we want to backtrack on that?
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
