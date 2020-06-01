We often take it for granted, so you may have forgotten that we still have a U.S. Postal Service and it’s still in the business of delivering the mail. In fact, carrying 145 Billion pieces of mail each year, it’s the largest postal carrier in the world. It’s an important part of our nation’s infrastructure, but in the midst of the Coronavirus, it’s gotten caught up in the hyper partisan politics of our era, and there is a serious risk that if it doesn’t get some financial relief it may have to curtail operations in the near future.
The mail has and continues to play an important part in the life of our nation. When the colonial governor suspended the Virginia House of Burgesses, the delegates adjourned to a local tavern and formed a committee of correspondence. Their objective was to write to the members of other colonial assemblies as well as to other advocates of the American cause. These first letters and exchanges led to the creation of the Continental Congress. Without some kind of mail service, without the sharing of correspondence, including newspapers and stories from other colonies, it’s hard to imagine how we would have come to be.
That’s why our new nation put such an emphasis on the creation of the post office. During the first days of the Republic, it was this organization more than any other that helped bind the country together. It was no easy task. In those early years, when the roads were bad and travel was hard, the image that carried on for nearly two and a half centuries was born: Neither snow, nor rain, nor dark of night, shall deter this courier from his appointed route.
The U.S. Mail is an American icon. Forty years ago, I checked the mailbox everyday waiting on my acceptance letters for college. A few years later, I waited, watching for the mailman, to see if the Navy had accepted me for its direct commissioning program. When I was overseas, I anxiously waited on every letter or any parcel from home.
There are dozens of post offices all over Northern Virginia, from Annandale to Ashburn, Dumfries and Manassas. But just as important there is a post office in Bethel, Alaska, and another in Apache Wells, New Mexico. There are thousands all over the United States. There are postal carriers making their rounds in New York City and along the backroads of West Virginia. They are still the glue that connects us.
If you get medications by mail, it’s probably the postal service that brings them. The same is true if you get magazines by mail, advertisements, coupons, letters from family and friends, government correspondence, or messages from candidates and political parties.
Perhaps most important now, with so many more people voting absentee because of COVID-19, it’s the postal service that will physically deliver the applications for ballots, as well as the ballots themselves.
Consider them a lynchpin of our democracy in the midst of crisis.
During the past two decades the postal service has been under a lot of pressure to cut costs — and they have. But they’ve done far more than cost cutting. The postal service has undertaken some creative ventures to change its business model and improve its revenues.
It now partners with FedEx and Parcel Express and is part of Amazon’s delivery network. This is music to the ears of those of us supporting public and private sector collaborations. But, none of this has won over the man holding back on the relief, President Donald Trump. The president has called the postal service “a joke” and wants to prohibit it from getting any kind of coronavirus relief. Arguably, some of his animosity towards the postal service may come from the fact that Amazon, one of the postal service’s main customers, is owned by one of the people Trump likes to blame for his political troubles, Jeff Bezos.
Right now, it looks like the postal service will reach a critical state by early fall if something isn’t done. The sad part is that the creative, private/public cooperation was enhancing the postal service’s revenue.
Though most of us don’t write letters, mail in the 21st century is not an anachronism. Even now, America depends on it. Indeed, this fall, so will our democracy and the way we choose our elected officials. It’s still relevant and I still check the box every morning to prove it.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at VCU and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
