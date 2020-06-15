What is it like to be black in America? That’s a question I’ve been putting to myself and have had a very difficult time answering. I am white and haven’t really made an effort, like most white people, at least not until recently, to internalize what that might mean. So, in what risks being an awkward column I am going to try. Even if this leaves some people shaking their heads, it’s perhaps something that, as individuals and as a country, we should start doing. So, here goes.
The first thing that never quite goes away for most black Americans is history. It’s awful. Brought here as slaves, traded like chattel and dehumanized in every way imaginable. For many white people, since slavery ended 155 years ago, this is often viewed as the end of the bad old days. “Why do you keep bringing that up?” is a frequent refrain. But, then, we seem to forget Jim Crow. For generations following slavery, in most of the old South, the degradations imposed by Jim Crow laws, both petty and severe, were impossible for most black people to escape. Also, this isn’t ancient history. I remember segregated train stations, segregated schools and even when I was teenager realizing at one point that I had never met a black professional.
But, what about everyday life? I remember one of my employees, an African American engineer, always dressed in a suit and tie and carried a briefcase complaining that when he crossed the street in front of our building that he could hear the clicks as the drivers made sure their car doors were locked. It’s a subtle and insulting form of racism. As a white man in the exact same place I never had that experience.
I also remember the Navy. A place where doing your job and doing it well was what led to advancement. This is something a lot of African Americans appreciate about the military. However, early on, I remember listening to a senior officer as he talked to me about my working with a black petty officer on a project. He said that I should remember that “they.” referring to African Americans, always stick together so don’t get too friendly with “them.” That kind of thinking, and rather blatant racism, was alive and well. Even though, up until then, in my protected life of being a freshly commissioned ensign, I assumed that kind of racism was a thing of the past. It wasn't.
Then there is the relationship with the police. As a white man I don’t think too much about the police. My interactions with them are few, and what contact I have with them is often cordial. But, that’s not always the case for African Americans. Indeed, that’s a woeful understatement. It’s been a part of police relations with the black community for a long time. Back in the late 1960s, my mom, a local attorney at the time, defended a black man charged with resisting arrest. He was driving a car the police thought was too fancy for a “colored man.” He kept questioning why he had been pulled over. Fearing he was being set up for a violent act, a beating or worse, he asked to be arrested. The police obliged. Fortunately, the case was dismissed.
Those are the bad old days, right? Well, not so much. Driving while black, walking in a white neighborhood after dark while black, running to catch a bus while black (surely, you must have just robbed a store), and once again, driving too fancy a car while black, can lead to contact with the police. After which things can go badly. The number of shootings, assaults, use of pepper spray against black Americans in these situations is shocking. Most importantly, in these circumstances, they don’t come with something I take for granted and that’s the “benefit of the doubt.” It’s just assumed the black man or woman in question is up to no good.
An African American friend of mine was early for an appointment. He’s an IT salesman working with small businesses and decided that after a long day he would grab a few minutes of shut eye. Just sitting in his car. I do it all the time. They’re called cat naps. He was there just a few minutes before someone called the police on him.
The slights are big and small, but they’re all noticeable and offensive, and I have barely scratched the surface. They have been going on for decades. They impede everyone’s quality of life, black and white, and need to stop. To my white friends, all I ask is that you think about what you say, question what you think, and consider how you act and react. Pause and consider. But, most of all, to my white friends, let me just ask that you extend some gesture of friendship. Whether that’s nothing more than a smile or perhaps a “how are you,” it’s a start.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at VCU and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
