Are you old enough to remember some of the educational movies we used to watch in school back in the 1960s? Some were awful, making even third graders roll their eyes and others were surprisingly good and one I remember, and I was pleased the author Bill Bryson mentioned it in one of his books, was the Australian School of the Air. It was a form of Ham radio-based education for children living on farms and sheep stations of the Australian outback. The kids tuned in, and a lovely Australian teacher, no video, just voice, would walk them through their lessons. I thought it sounded magical. No awful fish sticks on Friday, no detention and no bullies. Back then, it was an anomaly, and something I thought sounded great. Now, thanks to COVID-19, not to mention remarkable advances in computing, communication and connectivity, it’s not only the way schoolwork is being done, but on a scale never before imagined, work as well.
The transformation was quick, has lasted far longer than expected and has left many to wonder, when it comes to schools and offices, if things will ever be the same again. Already, several companies have announced their intention to stay virtual indefinitely. One company, REI, has decided to sell its new corporate office complex because they have decided to stay virtual.
For more than five months, a majority of our area workforce has worked from home. From federal workers to teachers, consultants and doctors. For the most part, it’s been working. The transition has been surprisingly easy, even for some technophobes. Federal workers, thanks to Zoom, still get to enjoy their unending meetings, but they also get more time to finish their jobs. They can still chat with their fellow employees and aren’t quite so afraid of the chain of command as they used to be. Because, when it’s electronic, with no forbidding chief of staff or executive secretary to act as gatekeeper, it’s easier to ask questions of the boss directly. And surprise, executives sometimes prefer it that way. It also begs the question about whether or not there are too many layers of management in these organizations.
Then there is commuting. Thanks to work at home, my time at work doing my job can easily be longer, but still represent far less time than my commute and work time combined. All this makes me wonder, maybe we don’t need as many old-fashioned office arrangements, i.e. offices with desks and cubes as we used to. Maybe COVID-19 is teaching us that this is an obsolete model for going to work.
Think of what this might involve. Forgive my love of statistics, but here goes. The federal government owns or leases 95.6 million square feet of office space in the D.C. metropolitan area. It costs a fortune and what if, say, through working at home, we found we needed just 80% of this. The cost savings could be staggering.
Then, there is the private sector. Fairfax County has a total of 120 million square feet of office space. What if demand after COVID finally goes away dropped by 20% because employers decided working at home was far more desirable. From the standpoint of the businesses it would be great. However, if you own an office building, in a climate with already high vacancy rates, you’d be none too happy about this rapidly emerging trend.
Of course, working at home, for the most part, is a white-collar preserve. You can’t fix an air conditioner, fix a car, pave a road or rewire a house over the internet. That said, it might be a lot easier to find your customers, all busy online, actually at home.
As for school, grades K-12, this has some limits on how much it can change. We can’t do the 21st century equivalent of Australia’s outback school for hundreds of thousands of students. We still need teachers, classrooms, sports and on-on-one interaction. However, with more internet offerings for those studying a subject independently, having to shuttle fewer students around to different schools for special programs could make running school systems a lot easier. Also, the internet-style approach to education may be just what some students need, particularly for high school. More than a few parents have noted that, with home instruction, their child’s grades have gone up.
COVID-19 is going to end. We will get through this. However, it could well, thanks to the intersection of new technology and the pandemic emergency, change a lot about how we work, go to school and how we live.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at VCU and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
