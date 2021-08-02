When we think of the Black Death that ravaged Europe between 1347 and 1351, the scene that comes to mind is more likely the “Bring Out Your Dead” scene from Monty Python’s “Search for the Holy Grail” than Laverne and Shirley watching bottles of beer trudge by on a conveyor belt.
However, an increase in the availability of ale was one of the positive changes the people of the Middle Ages experienced after living through the plague, because it was used to increase workers’ pay, along with meat and more money.
Like our medieval counterparts, Prince William County residents are looking on the brighter side of life after living through the COVID-19 plague.
Despite social distancing, the number-one positive to come out of this experience was a stronger connection to loved ones. Gainesville resident Alyson Satterwhite listed “time for family, playing games, [and] cooking” as positive changes she’s experienced over the past year. She added, “Slowing down, focusing on priorities in life, balance. Less stress!”
This sentiment was echoed by Nicki Bland of Brentsville: “We are closer as a family. More grounded.”
As challenging as remote learning was, Woodbridge resident Angie Morlu pointed out, “I spent an entire year with my children working at home side by side. It has really grown our relationships to be able to talk to each other almost any time of the day.”
The new normal gave Rebecca Fletcher “more time with my husband and son. We have become closer, and I am so very happy I had this time with them since my son will be going off to college soon.”
Speaking of college, Chisti White pointed out, “I love that more events – graduations, sports, promotions, retirements, etc – were live-streamed to allow families who couldn’t travel to still witness important events. I hope we keep that!”
In that same vein, Toni Papp of Manassas said that she enjoyed “helping older people connect through technology” over the past year.
Technology became ubiquitous as people started working from home. Karen Almeida of Woodbridge was happy that “some companies realiz[ed] you don’t have to sit at a desk in an office to be productive.”
The new work-from-home normal showed us which meetings could really be emails, a point summed up by Dale City resident Kevin F. Seiger-Cottoms: “Life has been streamlined, and people and organizations have figured out what is important!”
With this new streamlined approach, several people were able to gain new skills they might not otherwise have developed.
Angie Morlu said, “I credit my recent promotion to the opportunities I had during COVID to demonstrate my abilities on agency-wide initiatives.” And Khadija Athman of Woodbridge said that she “learned a lot of new skills that would not have been possible pre-COVID due to time constraints.”
Finally, like our Dark Age brethren, this plague has changed how we eat and drink. Outdoor seating, delivery services and alcohol to-go abound in a way they never did before COVID. Even how we get groceries has changed.
“I love that you can get things to wipe down your grocery cart at the grocery store. That should never go away,” pointed out Lisa Zargapur.
Drive-up grocery shopping was sanity-saving for Lake Ridge’s Tatana Todd. “Target drive-up has cold and frozen groceries. We ordered our groceries before our trip to Williamsburg. Drove to Target. Picked them up. It gave me a very sane first day of vacation.”
The last year and a half has connected us through the shared experience of the pandemic. The suffering many experienced should never be downplayed, but as we begin to emerge into a new normal, it is good to take stock of not only what we lost, but also what we gained.
The end of the Bubonic Plague brought the end of feudalism and led to the growth of capitalism and advances in medicine (good-bye leaches, hello public sanitation). Only time will tell what the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be, but, in Prince William County, some silver is starting to line the very dark coronavirus cloud.
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
