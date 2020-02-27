This column usually doesn’t get into national issues and rarely does it delve into presidential politics. However, with Virginia having its own presidential primary this week, it seemed like it was time to make an exception. This year it’s primarily a Democratic Party show featuring that whole spirited team of candidates we’ve come to know and love. Even, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be on the ballot. He wasn’t on the ballot in the early primaries and it’s going to be interesting to see how he does. He has spent a quarter of a billion dollars and seems to be getting some traction for his money.
As for the Virginia Republicans, who in 2016 had a knock-down, drag-out fight between Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and then candidate Donald Trump, they’re spared any intraparty fighting. They don’t have a contested primary.
Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary is on March 3. If you’re registered to vote and want to vote, you can. It’s as simple as that. Virginia doesn’t register by party, so even if you’re an independent or Republican, feel free. Nobody is going to challenge you. That’s why they call it an open primary.
However, you’d be forgiven, if you didn’t even know there was a primary going on. This is something that’s hard to fathom, but look around, there aren’t many signs, not much mail, little door-to-door, and save for some robocalls, my telephone has been quiet. There is a lot at stake in our state’s primary which makes it strange that this primary seems so calm. The Commonwealth will select 99 delegates to the convention based on the results. Of course, Virginia won’t be alone in selecting delegates on March 3, a total of 14 states are holding primaries with a staggering 1,395 delegates are at stake. That’s why it’s called “Super Tuesday.” It offers campaigns that have been suffering — like Joe Biden’s stumbling race for the White House— a chance to turn around before it’s too late. While leaders who performed well in the comparatively liberal territory of the early primaries and caucuses can find their hopes dashed in states, particularly the South, where Democrats are usually more moderate.
Perhaps one reason the Virginia primary race seems so distant is that few of the Commonwealth’ Democrats have made up their mind. A recent Monmouth Poll reported that only one out of four Virginia Democrats have firmly made up their minds. Though, accepting this lack of firm support, the poll showed Sanders and Bloomberg tied at 22% and Biden with 18%.
Another factor is that Democrats are confused. Nothing in the fight for the Democratic nomination has gone according to plan. It all started out promising. The Democrats had more nominees seeking the party’s presidential nod than at any time in their history. This was perceived a good thing, since the generally accepted take on this lively mass of presidential aspirants was that it represented a healthy competition whose outcome would provide the party with the most formidable candidate to take on President Trump. Thing is, that’s not happening.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, one of the quirkier members of the Senate’s Democratic caucus, who runs for his Senate seat as an independent, is pulling into a decisive front-runner position. This will have a profound effect on the Virginia primary. Voters like to vote for candidates who are winning, its human nature, and that’s helping Saunders widen his lead.
However, Sanders is something of a fringe candidate. He represents the far left of the party, advocating free college tuition, a government take over the health care system, and, oh yes, dubs himself a Democratic Socialist. Yes, socialist. Sorry Bernie, this is the United States, not Europe, and the word socialist, for the most part is toxic. It virtually guarantees his defeat and will cause serious damage for Democrats running for the House and Senate. Needless to say, Donald Trump, the man the Democrats want to beat, is delighted with this trend. And of course, with Donald Trump, you don’t have to guess at what he’s thinking. He has tweeted his joy with the Democratic Party’s dilemma for several days now.
Remarkably, much of what happens next, whether the Sanders forces coalesce or whether candidates who have been marginalized so far find a breakout moment depends heavily on what happens March 3. There are a lot of states at play on Super Tuesday, but the Commonwealth, with its diverse demographics and strong suburban voting base, is a bellwether. If Sanders prevails it’s likely he’ll be unstoppable. However, if another candidate — Klobuchar, Warren or Biden perhaps, even Bloomberg — prevails in Virginia’s primary, then this could change the direction of the race.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at VCU and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
