Sometimes, politicians get a bad rap for working across party lines. I get it – our political climate is as polarized as ever before, and it’s tempting to hold the barricades to the last person.
But compromise is essential to a functioning democracy. And this fall, Virginia voters can cast a vote to encourage compromise by endorsing a state constitutional amendment that would incentivize bipartisanship and dispense with partisan gamesmanship in drawing political districts.
As a diplomat, I know a lot about compromise; when I was working on a NATO arms-control agreement, I negotiated with 27 other member states, each with its own views on every important topic. A “my way or the highway” approach would have guaranteed failure. A diplomat knows that the right compromise can achieve many goals, and that failing to make one can get you nothing.
Under Virginia law, the General Assembly can draw political districts for elected officials in secret, primarily to benefit a political party or particular politicians. The last gerrymandering round resulted in a 100-percent re-election rate in 2015, according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.
Gerrymandered districts give incumbents little incentive to actually represent their voters, because a general election win is almost guaranteed. Nor will these incumbents risk working with politicians across the aisle on compromise solutions, because this might expose them to a challenger from the extreme wing of their party, as happened in Virginia in 2012 when populist candidate Dave Brat defeated House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the Republican congressional primary.
The constitutional amendment, if approved, would set up a citizen-led redistricting commission, provide complete transparency and incentives to compromise, and write minority voting rights protections into our constitution for the first time.
Some politicians, including some who voted for the draft amendment in 2019, are now opposing it, citing issues real and imagined; they say they want something better, with no politicians on the commission. The problem is that if we do not pass this amendment, the General Assembly will be able to use the 200-year-old status quo in which delegates and senators make decisions in secret to benefit themselves; also, that “something better,” if passed, could not take effect until the 2031 (not a typo!) redistricting.
No law can tie the General Assembly’s hands and prohibit gerrymandering; we have to amend the constitution to end it. The measure on the table presents a vast improvement over the status quo.
Compromise is an essential element of the diplomat’s toolkit. It is also built into our American DNA; the “Great Compromise” of 1787 established the federal government’s Senate and House, giving something to both small states and large. The risk of failing to compromise is that you can wind up with nothing in the end.
The amendment will, for the first time in Virginia history, put citizens in the room – and in charge – when political districts are drawn, remind our legislators who their bosses really are, and give them incentives to compromise to our benefit.
Greg Delawie, a former Foreign Service Officer, was U.S. ambassador to Kosovo from 2015-18. He lives in Alexandria.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.