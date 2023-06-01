The PW Digital Gateway is a great opportunity for the county to move forward economically and improve the lives of our residents in a meaningful way.
The Board of County Supervisors decided that the Digital Gateway was worth approving, but opposition is continuing to try to block the plan.
Some continue to voice concerns about the amount of impervious area and possibility of erosion. Given the clean nature of data centers and the site being within the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the purview of attendant restrictions, simply applying standard procedure storm water management and retention practices will ensure the Occoquan reservoir will not be adversely affected.
Our residents are already struggling with quickly rising costs, and this problem will only worsen as the economic situation continues to decline. The revenue generated from the data centers can be used to pay for essential government services and ease our high residential tax burden. Due to their low operating traffic and minimal use of county services, data centers will provide this funding without putting additional strain on our infrastructure and resources.
Increasing the commercial tax base will provide critical relief for residents, especially when considering skyrocketing inflation and the economic environment. The county has set a goal of a 35% commercial tax base, which is decades overdue and not achievable without allowing any new development.
Our community members do not deserve to continue suffering from increasing costs while the Digital Gateway has given Prince William the opportunity to meet its commercial tax goal.
– Tom Whitmore, Manassas
Funny; my taxes didn't increase this year. There is clearly a need for data centers and we should accept the benefits that come with that but not right next to the Manassas battlefield and all that stands for.
Further, runoff and power and water usage are major problems. They may be relatively clean but they are impervious. They increase runoff into the rivers and reduce the water going to the water table that many of us rely on.
