No excuses.
None. Nada. Zero. Zilch.
Election Day this year is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Yes, that’s still 6½ weeks away, but for all intents and purposes voting began today.
That’s because Virginia this year has instituted no-excuse absentee voting. That means voters don’t need to sign a form swearing that they will be traveling or working or otherwise occupied on Nov. 3 and unable to vote. Starting Friday, all they have to do is to request a ballot by mail or show up at one of a handful of polling places around the community – and vote. No excuses required.
Starting today, Prince William County opened three polling places for early voting: at the county election office in Manassas, at the Woodbridge Department of Motor Vehicles office on Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge, and at the Haymarket Gainesville Community Library on Lightner Road in Haymarket. Just show up with identification and cast your ballot.
The county will open five additional locations the last two weeks before the election. All locations are open Mondays-Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-noon.
Early voting will also be available for residents of the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park at their elections offices. Note, though, that the last day for early voting is Saturday, Oct. 31.
In these COVID-19 times, if you don’t want to visit an election office in person to vote, you can also request a ballot by mail – again without any excuses required. Simply go to your locality’s web site or the state Board of Elections website, find the form, fill it out and send it in. Your ballot will be sent back to you by mail, and you just need to make sure it’s postmarked by Election Day.
Note there are two additional key deadlines: If not already registered to vote, you must be registered by Oct. 13, and if you’re requesting an absentee ballot by mail, your request must be received by Oct. 23.
If you’re unsure whether you’re registered to vote or need to know where to vote, the Virginia State Board of Elections has all the information at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.
The presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden receives all the hype, but other races are on the ballot this year, too. Virginia voters will be deciding whether to give Sen. Mark Warner a third term against Republican challenger Daniel Gade, there are several contested congressional races in the region, and city council and mayoral elections are being held in both Manassas and Manassas Park.
There’s also a Virginia constitutional amendment on the ballot that would create a bipartisan commission to oversee future redistricting efforts for state and federal offices.
So study up on the candidates and issues, and when you’re ready, vote. This is a critical election, and you have no excuses!
