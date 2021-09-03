Elbridge Gerry would be proud of Virginia’s 1st Congressional District.
The gerrymandered district begins literally where our country did – in Jamestown – and covers an incredible expanse of rural eastern Virginia and the scenic Northern Neck. It then heads northward along the congested Interstate 95 corridor, picking up Fredericksburg and Stafford County before winding west along Route 234 in Prince William County all the way to Bristow, Nokesville and Brentsville.
The 19 counties in the sprawling district include King William, which may sound like it has something in common with Prince William, but don’t let the name fool you – it doesn’t. Neither does King and Queen County or King George County, also both part of the 1st.
We raise this issue because Virginia’s Redistricting Commission has begun redrawing election district lines after the 2020 Census – and we were delighted to learn last month that the commission will start from scratch, rather than using the current districts as a starting point. In addition, while the commission will consider where current office-holders live, one of its priorities will be to keep cities and counties together whenever possible.
These moves have to be a net plus, especially for Prince William. You see, Prince William (including the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park) is currently divided among three congressional districts: the afore-mentioned 1st, the 10th and the 11th.
According to the 2020 Census, our three localities combined have enough people (540,000) to make up about 70% of one congressional district. Yet based on 2020 vote totals, we make up no more than about a fifth of any of the three districts. This means that although three congressional representatives have to pay attention to the county, its residents and its issues, none has to listen too closely. Their districts are centered elsewhere. The political base of the 1st– a highly conservative district – lies in more rural communities and the Richmond suburb of Hanover County. The 10th is dominated by Loudoun and Fairfax counties and the 11th by Fairfax.
With over half a million residents, Prince William deserves better. We deserve a congressional representative who is from our community and can speak up for it knowledgeably. There are plenty of immediately surrounding areas in Stafford, Fairfax and Loudoun with similar interests that can make up the other 30% of a Prince William-based district without requiring a four-hour drive from one end of the district to the other.
Now is the time for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the county’s lobbyists to make their case to the redistricting commission. This seems like something the often-squabbling board could agree on. Prince William should do its part to help put Elbridge Gerry back in his grave.
