When Stephanie Minor’s autistic 9-year-old daughter was involved in an incident on a Prince William County school bus, Minor – as any mom would – tried to obtain a copy of the video so she could see for herself what happened.
She filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the school system – and was told she would have to pay over $8,000 for the two-minute snippet. The school system finally lowered the cost to $2,500, which an advocate paid on Minor’s behalf. But the outrageous fee demand – along with other, similar cases across Virginia – prompted Prince William Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, to seek legislation that partly restricts what local and state governments can charge the public to fulfill FOIA requests.
Roem’s bill was recommended for approval last month by the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council and will head to the General Assembly in January. As common-sense legislation goes, this one is at the top of the list, and the legislature should approve it.
Freedom of Information means that information kept by state and local governments and other taxpayer-supported agencies should be available to the public. Government officials and agencies that keep that information should not be allowed to throw up roadblocks that essentially prevent the public from accessing it. But hefty fees are one such roadblock, as Stephanie Minor learned.
Let’s keep in mind what we are talking about. The salary of the school bus driver involved in the incident is paid by Prince William taxpayers. The school bus itself – purchased by Prince William taxpayers. The video camera installed in the bus – yep, that, too, was bought and paid for by county taxpayers. Every official who reviewed the video has his or her salary paid by county taxpayers.
In short, taxpayers have already paid for the information. Accessing it shouldn’t cost us more money.
Roem’s bill would prohibit state or local government from assessing any charges for the first two hours of work required to fulfill a FOIA request – as long as the requestor hasn’t filed more than four requests in the preceding month. And it would put a cap of $33 on the hourly rate that governments can charge after the first two hours.
So her legislation still allows governments and public bodies to recoup much of the cost of fulfilling records requests. But it would move Virginia off the very short list of states that don’t allow for some free requests or place some kind of cap on what can be charged to fulfill them.
By the way, it seems the most expensive part of fulfilling many FOIA requests is the time spent reviewing material to determine whether any of Virginia’s more than 200 (yes, 200!) exclusions and exemptions can be used to withhold all or part of the information. Local and state governments successfully lobbied for many of those exemptions – and now they want to charge for applying them.
Opponents of Roem’s bill argue that if local governments are not fully reimbursed for fulfilling FOIA requests, they will have to pass on the additional expense to taxpayers. That’s a price we can live with. Remember, this information was gathered with taxpayer money, it already belongs to the public, and it should be available for public review with a minimum of difficulty and expense.
Virginia’s law is not called the COST of Information Act; it’s called the FREEdom of Information Act. And while Roem’s bill wouldn’t make public information totally free, it would reduce the cost. That’s an important step we hope the Virginia legislature will take this winter.
Editor’s note: InsideNoVa publisher Bruce Potter serves on the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council.
