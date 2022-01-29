It didn’t take new Gov. Glenn Youngkin long to make the job of Virginia’s local public schools a whole lot more difficult.
Within hours of being inaugurated Jan. 15, Youngkin signed an executive order allowing parents to opt-out of any requirement that their children wear masks in schools. That Youngkin would ease the state’s COVID-19 restrictions was not a surprise – after all, elections do have consequences – but that he would do so in such a confusing manner was disappointing.
All Youngkin’s order did was create yet another round of controversy that local school boards and school systems really don’t need. That’s because the order appears to conflict with state law passed in the 2021 General Assembly that requires school systems to follow current Centers for Disease Control mitigation guidelines, which currently include masking.
So, predictably, the matter is headed to the courts, with Prince William County this week joining six other school districts in challenging the order.
In the meantime, public schools – which already have enough to deal with – have to figure out what to do with students who – mostly at the urging of their parents – refuse to wear masks. Do they send them home or otherwise punish them? Segregate them from other students? And what about teachers who might be susceptible to COVID due to other health issues? Are they expected to stay on the job, teaching in person to a classroom full of unmasked students?
Youngkin tried to provide some support for local school divisions on Jan. 21, when in a statement accompanying more details about his order he urged students and parents to follow the guidelines of their principals on masking until the courts can rule on the legality of his order. But that was six days too late. The damage had been done. Virtually every school board in the state had already either backed down from its masking requirement or reiterated that masking would be required until the courts rule otherwise.
We understand that this is a hot-button issue, with passionate arguments on both sides. We don’t like wearing masks any more than anyone else does. But local school systems and local principals must have the ability to make and enforce rules. And parents who tell their children to disobey those rules are doing their children a disservice. Outside one Loudoun County school on Monday morning, parents were giving doughnuts to students who refused to wear masks. This is not the civil rights movement; it’s a pandemic.
School boards are publicly elected bodies in Virginia. The Prince William School Board will be up for election in November 2023. Parents have every ability to speak up at school board meetings and to vote out school board members with whom they don’t agree. They can protest, march, wave signs and, heck, even write letters to the editor.
But you wouldn’t tell your child to speed just because you don’t believe in speed limits. You wouldn’t tell your child not to do his or her homework because you think the teacher is too tough. And you shouldn’t tell your child not to wear his or her mask at school until there is clarity on Youngkin’s order.
Otherwise, you are teaching the wrong lessons.
