In almost every edition of our weekly Prince William County newspaper, you will find several public notices. They contain important information about various local government meetings and actions as well as, on occasion, upcoming foreclosures, court cases and attempts by local stores and restaurants to obtain licenses to serve alcohol.
For decades, Virginia law has required such notices to be published in local newspapers, where both the casual reader and someone looking for them can find them. The law – strengthened in 2019 with support from the newspaper industry – sets specific requirements newspapers must meet in order to qualify to publish these notices.
However, a proposal in the General Assembly this session would allow online-only websites to join newspapers as an option for publishing these legal notices. This is a bad idea for a number of reasons.
First, we’re already in the 21st century. All legal notices published in this paper and every other paper in the state are not only posted on our website, but they are also uploaded to a searchable statewide website run by the Virginia Press Association. Those online requirements were part of the 2019 legislation.
And while there is no doubt that the number of people reading newspapers in print has declined, the number reading our websites has never been greater. This website reaches over 700,000 unique visitors a month, for example.
More importantly, though, we believe our forefathers required publication of these notices in print for two reasons. A newspaper is unlike any other medium in that a reader can stumble across something that he or she was not expecting – such as a public notice about an ordinance or issue that might be of interest to them or to a friend, relative, client or vendor. That serendipity cannot be replicated online, where most users search for specific content and then leave the site after reading it.
Secondly, a newspaper serves as a permanent physical record that the notice was actually published, that it contained all of the required information, and that it appeared the requisite amount of time before the meeting or event (all of which are required in state law).
One need look no further than the case of The Hook to see the shortcomings of posting notices only online. This longtime Charlottesville-area publication was bought by someone who apparently didn’t like some of its content – so he simply erased all of it from the internet. Web sites can be updated, changed or deleted at any time. Once a newspaper is printed, it exists for eternity. This ensures that local governments and other agencies can verify – even years later – that a notice was published correctly. Not having such a record could expose taxpayers and regulated entities to costly litigation.
Supporters of allowing notices in online-only sites argue that it would create more competition, potentially lowering the cost for local governments and other entities that place public notices. In reality, these costs represent the tiniest of fractions of local governments’ budgets, and there are a variety of ways to keep costs down – including putting the notices up for bid. Most localities still have at least two or three newspapers that qualify to publish legal notices, so there is plenty of competition.
As a newspaper, we obviously have a vested interest in this issue (although our company at large could benefit because we own online-only news sites as well). But public notices are not some kind of welfare for newspapers. They are a small percentage of our revenue – and they cost us money to process, print and deliver.
We believe they are critical to the functioning of a democracy, though, and that only the powerful combination of newspapers and their websites can provide the transparency, serendipity and permanency necessary to ensure they serve their full purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.