Elections have consequences, and the 2019 Prince William Board of County Supervisors election has certainly had consequences for county taxpayers.
That election resulted in Democrats winning a 5-3 edge on the board, now led by Democratic Chair Ann Wheeler. And since the Democrats took over in January 2020, it seems they haven’t met a tax they didn’t like.
Here’s some history:
In 2020, during the uncertain and unprecedented first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the supervisors raised the real estate tax on the average house by $177.
In 2021, real estate taxes went up even more, this time by $264 on the average house. The board also approved a new tax on cigarettes at 40 cents per pack and began work on a tax on plastic bags.
And last week, the board approved advertising a budget that sets the real estate tax rate at a level that will result in another increase, this one of $233, or 4.9%. Supervisors also seem likely to adopt a new tax of 4% on meals sold in restaurants.
So, for those who may not be keeping score at home, that means that if this year’s budget is approved as advertised, the average homeowner will be paying $674 more in taxes per year than they were just three years ago. That’s based on the county’s average home value of about $466,000, and is a total increase of nearly 15%.
Oh, and Prince William taxpayers will also be paying more to buy cigarettes and to eat out – and probably eventually to use a plastic bag at the grocery store.
Now if all this money was going to pay our teachers and firefighters and police officers something closer to what they are worth, we would have very few complaints. But it’s not.
And we understand inflation, supply chain pressures and all that, but has your household income gone up 15% in the past two years? Probably not.
Your favorite Democratic board member will tell you that the real estate tax rate has actually gone down during this time – and they will be right. The rate has been reduced, but homeowners are paying more because their home values have gone up faster. And while rising home values definitely benefit homeowners, they only do so when it’s time to sell a house. Not now.
The county’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, includes lots of nice new programs, and, yes, pay increases for county employees and teachers. But life is about making choices. As a typical homeowner, if you want to buy something new, you save for it and perhaps spend less on something else so you can afford it. Planning that fancy overseas vacation? Maybe you don’t splurge on so many meals out or you cut back on the morning coffee run.
It’s time for the county government – and the school system – to do the same thing. What programs were created five, 10 or 15 years ago that no longer serve a purpose? What reports are generated that once seemed important but no one reads any more? What people were hired to run those programs and write those reports? Where can functions and job duties be consolidated between departments and agencies to save money?
Those are hard questions. But they are questions that must be asked. The taxpayers of Prince William deserve answers. Otherwise, there may very well be consequences for the Democratic majority on the Board of Supervisors come election time next year.
