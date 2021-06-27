The first iteration of the plan for the Mill at Occoquan was, well, ugly.
But, then again, so is the area where it’s planned to be built.
Occoquan residents and town leaders have sent developers Kevin Sills and Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Investments back to the drawing board not once, not twice, but three times now to revise plans for the project that would replace the rusty, overgrown boat racks on the western end of town.
And through that process, the Mill at Occoquan has become a smaller and more attractive project that would add to the uniqueness of the town of Occoquan and replace what has been an eyesore for years.
The developer’s most recent revisions eliminated a full floor from the project, making it less overpowering compared to other structures in the small town. The 1-acre development would now stand only 55 feet tall at its highest point, down from 79 feet in earlier iterations. It would have 50 condominiums, reduced from 80 in earlier plans, with space for a restaurant and shops on the ground floor.
We understand residents’ concerns about such a large project in a historic waterfront town with just over 1,100 residents. But we think in this case the process has worked, the plans now are more than reasonable, and the Mill would be a net-plus for Occoquan.
In addition to replacing the unsightly boat racks, along with a couple of vacant buildings, the Mill at Occoquan would bring new, higher-income residents into the town, where they would spend their money at local shops and restaurants. It would include a public river walk so residents and visitors could enjoy strolling along even more of the town’s waterfront. And it would contribute much-needed tax dollars to the town’s coffers.
Occoquan’s planning staff recommended no fewer than 17 conditions that would address many of the residents’ remaining concerns, including ensuring that construction does not interfere with the town’s important spring and fall events. In addition, the final architectural plans must be approved by the town’s architectural review board, which will ensure they are in keeping with the look and feel of the town.
The county as a whole has not done enough to leverage its location on the Occoquan and Potomac rivers, and the Mill at Occoquan would give both the town and the county another unique housing option. The developers have jumped through every hoop imaginable. The Mill at Occoquan deserves – and has more than earned – the town’s blessing.
