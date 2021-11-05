That whoosh you heard Tuesday night was Virginia’s political pendulum swinging back from the left.
After a 12-year drought in statewide races, Republicans swept the top three offices and regained control of the Virginia House of Delegates.
This in the state that gave Gov. Ralph Northam a nearly 9-point win in 2017 and President Joe Biden a resounding 10-point win in 2020. Yes, Virginia, you are a purple state again.
It is worth noting, though, that in Northern Virginia – and certainly Prince William County – blue is still the color of choice. Democrats held on to all the Prince William House seats they swept in 2017 and successfully defended in 2019, although in many cases their GOP challengers this year left something to be desired – and struggled to gain traction or raise money.
But part of what put Virginia Republicans in their precarious position over the past decade was overreach on right-wing social issues such as abortion and gun rights and a refusal to acknowledge the state’s growing diversity. After the Democrats seized control of the legislature in 2019, some would argue they swung the pendulum too far in the other direction, only helping to drive turnout and enthusiasm among Republicans this year.
In a swing state – which Virginia is once again, if Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot or in office – enough voters to sway any election will be turned off by candidates and parties that veer too much to the left or the right.
This year, it didn’t help that the political veteran – Democrat and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe – failed to energize voters and made the major gaffe of the campaign when he said at a debate in late September, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” Republican Glenn Youngkin may have been a political newcomer, but he’s a smart guy – and he ran with it.
Sadly, our own Del. Hala Ayala was caught in the wash and fell just short in her bid for lieutenant governor. She, along with former Prince William Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and re-elected Del. Elizabeth Guzman, acquitted themselves well on the big stage this year. With McAuliffe’s loss, Democrats will be looking for new leaders, though, so these women will have many more opportunities.
And now for Youngkin and House Republicans, the challenge really begins. Virginia is still in a pandemic, labor shortages and inflation threaten our economic recovery, and the debate over how to teach our country’s history of racial injustice isn’t going anywhere. The GOP may control the House by a small margin, but no right-wing, Texas-like anti-abortion legislation is going anywhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
We hope Youngkin and Republicans will focus on fixing problems that affect average Virginians, rely on science to lead us out of the pandemic and bring the state together on racial issues. If they become sidetracked by anti-abortion, gun rights and social issues, then watch out – that pendulum will probably hit them on the back of the head in two years.
