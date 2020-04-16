[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Is the upper-case-D Democratic Arlington delegation to the General Assembly about to embark on an assault on the lower-case-d democratic principles of fair elections?
We raise the question because one of the proposals percolating in the wake of County Board member Erik Gutshall’s resignation due to health issues is to have the legislature, which reconvenes shortly for a brief session (largely to handle gubernatorial vetoes and amendments), amend a provision in state law related to Arlington’s special elections.
Currently, in the case of a County Board vacancy, there must be a special election held within roughly two months to fill it, unless the vacancy occurs within half a year of the expiration of the term. (Gutshall’s term has almost two years to run.)
Some are now saying it would be more convenient, rather than holding a special election over the summer as current law requires, to simply rewrite the rules and allow the special election to be pushed back to the general election on Nov. 3. Perhaps the seat would remain vacant until then; perhaps the law would be changed a second time to permit an appointment to fill the seat for the duration.
In our view, this would be a bastardization of the democratic process . . . and of fair play.
Holding the election on Nov. 3 guarantees that the Democratic nominee, whomever that might be, will emerge the victor, while holding a special election over the summer provides a more equitable – a word so in vogue among some politicians these days – opportunity to those of all political viewpoints.
That’s a secondary consideration, but not one to brush aside.
More important: For good, bad or indifferent, Arlington has a unique form of governance within the Code of Virginia, and the rules that apply to the county often are unique, too. The process for holding special elections is among them. Tinkering with it on the fly, in a partisan manner and largely below the radar, as would be the case here, would hardly be in the spirit of good governance. It should not be attempted.
Sometimes democracy is inconvenient, particularly to those who sit comfortably atop the political food chain. Better to endure some inconvenience than rig the system to retain the comfort of those in power.
